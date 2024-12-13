Vivek Agnihotri dropped an appreciation post for the producer Abhishek Aggarwal who supported him and backed blockbuster The Kashmir Files.

After delivering a mega-blockbuster The Kashmir Files, director Vivek Agnihotri, is currently making the third instalment in his Files franchise- The Delhi Files: Chapter One. Vivek shared an update of The Delhi Files, and also acknowledged the man who's responsible for believing in him, and backing his vision. The filmmaker has now expressed his heartfelt appreciation for producer Abhishek Agarwal's unwavering support in its making.

In a Instagram post, Agnihotri shared behind-the-scenes photographs with Agarwal and praised him, acknowledged Agarwal's vital role in bringing the film to life despite all challenges. While sharing these throwback images from the making of The Kashmir Files, Vivek Agnihotri wrote: "When the world rejected #TheKashmirFiles, one man stood by it unconditionally--my younger brother, a committed Hindu volunteer, a gem of a person and one of the most successful producers, @abhishekofficl. Support such producers if you want our films to become Bharat's soft power."

The filmmaker also announced their next collaboration, The Delhi Files, which will depict the harrowing truth of the Hindu genocide in Bengal. Scheduled for release on 15 August 2025, this forthcoming film continues their commitment to telling impactful stories rooted in India's historical and cultural identity. "Together we are committed to bringing the gut-wrenching truth of Hindu genocide in Bengal with #TheDelhiFiles. Releasing 15 August 2025. Please bless us," Agnihotri added. The photographs capture candid moments between Abhishek Agarwal and Vivek Agnihotri, reflecting the camaraderie behind the scenes.

About The Kashmir Files

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the hard-hitting drama is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the 1990s. The Kashmir Files starred Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, Chinmay Mandlekar, Bhasha Sumbli, Prakash Belawadi, and Puneet Issar in prominent roles.

Made in just Rs 20 crore, the Vivek Agnihotri directorial started slowly at the box office when it was released in March two years back. It gradually gained momentum and went on to become a blockbuster, earning Rs 252 crore net in India and Rs 340 crore gross worldwide (as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk). The film also became the third-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022 behind Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Brahmastra Part 1 - Shiva and Ajay Devgn and Akshaye Khanna-starrer Drishyam 2.

