Not Anil Kapoor but, another superstar was the original choice for Mr India. Read on to know how Anil landed this blockbuster.

Anil Kapoor in Mr India, the superstar who was the original choice for the film

In 1987, Bollywood dared to explore the sci-fi genre and under the visionary guidance of director Shekhar Kapur, filmgoers witnessed Mr India. Backed by Boney Kapoor, Mr India introduced the superhero genre in Bollywood and Anil Kapoor played the common man turned invisible vigilante. The movie also starred Sridevi as the female lead with Amrish Puri as the iconic antogonist Mogambo.

The film was written by the terrific star writer-duo Salim-Javed, and it was their vision of breaking the norm and exploring the superhero, sci-fi genre. The film was released in cinemas in May 1987, and it was a nationwide blockbuster, the highest-grossing film of the year, and also won several accolades. The success of Mr India also strengthened the stardom of Anil Kapoor, but did you know that he wasn't the original choice of the film?

This superstar was the original choice for Mr India

As per the news reports, Rajesh Khanna was the first choice for the protagonist, Mr India. It was reported that Salim-Javed wrote Mr India keeping him in mind. However, a year later, they realised that Khanna wouldn't be suitable for the part. Thus they approached...

After Khanna, this superstar was also pitched Mr India

After they dropped Khanna, Salim-Javed approached Amitabh Bachchan with the script. Even though Bachchan liked the script, he wasn't sure about toying with the idea of the superhero genre. Thus, he reportedly rejected the film. After Bachchan's rejection, Salim-Javed went to Boney Kapoor, and he suggested his brother for the hero role. Anil also realised the potential in the script, and he instantly agreed to do it.

Box office collection of Mr India

Made in the reported budget of Rs 2 crore, the film went on to gross Rs 10 crore in India. Mr India became an iconic blockbuster, and it is still considered as one of the best superhero films made in India.