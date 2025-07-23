Not Aneet Padda, Ahaan Panday is dating this Gully Boy actress? Her heartfelt post for Saiyaara star sparks relationship rumours

Ever since Saiyaara released, there have been speculations that the leads- Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are dating. However, rumours has it that Ahaan is dating a popular actress-model, Shruti Chauhan.

Mohit Suri's Saiyaara has given two new fresh faces to Bollywood. Moviegoers are gushing over Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's electrifying chemistry, and they have already become modern-day Laila-Majnu, favourite duo of the masses. Ever since the film was released, there have been speculations that the reason why the lead pair has such organic chemistry is because they're dating in real life as well. Self-proclaimed critic KRK, also tweeted that it was Ahaan who recommended Aneet to Mohit, stating that they're dating. However, as per the latest reports, Ahaan is not dating Aneet, but a popular actress-model. Read on to know more about Ahaan Panday's rumoured girlfriend.

Meet Shruti Chauhan: Ahaan Panday's rumoured girlfriend

Rumours and reports have it that Not Aneet Padda, but Ahaan Panday, is dating actress-model Shruti Chauhan. Hailing from Mumbai, Shruti is a popular model, but still an aspiring actor. After featuring in several TVCs, Shruti was seen playing Maya in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. Her limited role in Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer managed to get him noticed in Bollywood. Shruti is also quite active on social media. On Instagram, Shruti has 228K followers, and usually shares her jaw-dropping, beautiful pics on it.

How rumours of Shruti Chauhan and Ahaan Panday's dating started?

Days after Saiyaara released, Shruti Chauhan shared an Instagram story that sparked the relationship rumours. Praising Ahaan Panday's acting chops, Shruti wrote, "This stage is yours @ahaanpandayy I love you, I’m proud of you, I’m crying, I’m screaming, and I’m only wishing and praying that there is more and more to come for you! The world will finally know you and what you can do! Forever. (red heart emoji)." With this post, it seems like Ahaan and Shruti are more than friends.

About Saiyaara

Mohit Suri's latest film, Saiyaara, is in a rampage mode. In four days, the film crossed Rs 100 crores in India, and the film will soon gross Rs 150 crore worldwide. The film is produced by YRF's CEO Akshaye Widhwani.

