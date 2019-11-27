Not an actor, Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput plans to become a restaurateur?

It's been more than four years since Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor tied the knot. The couple is proud parents to their two kids - daughter Misha Kapoor and son Zain Kapoor. Amidst falling in love more with each other and family planning, there were also reports making the rounds that Mira is likely to follow the footsteps of her husband and his family by entering the world of acting. We got a short glimpse of her acting skills via a television commercial, but that's it.

Now as per reports in Mumbai Mirror, Mira might not join the movies but is planning to turn into an entrepreneur. Yes, the tabloid reported that Mira is planning to open a vegan restaurant in Mumbai and started her recce for the same. She is also in the hunting process of the chef and is eyeing to start the restaurant in Bandra-Juhu area.

That's interesting!

Earlier this year, when Shahid was asked about Mira's acting plans, he told Hindustan Times, "She supports me for what I do, and I will continue to support her for whatever she wants to do."

The Kabir Singh actor further said, "She is creative and has a great sense of clothes and is very good with food, too. She is well-spoken and well-read. She is also quite good with make-up. I appreciate all those things about her. She has a sense of design when it comes to houses and furniture. Having said that, she is pretty comfortable in front of the camera, too."