One of Bollywood’s biggest blockbusters, Sholay, is all set to return to the big screen in a brand-new way. On June 27, the film will have its world premiere in Italy at the Il Cinema Ritrovato Festival in Bologna, marking 50 years since its original release.

This will be the first time fans can watch the fully restored and uncut version of the movie, including the original ending and previously deleted scenes.

Dharmendra Shares His Joy and Memories

Veteran actor Dharmendra, who played Veeru in the film, expressed his excitement about the screening. "Sholay is the 8th wonder of the world," he said. He added, “Who can forget the dialogues of Salim-Javed and the direction of Ramesh Sippy?” Dharmendra revealed he was first offered the roles of Gabbar and Thakur but chose Veeru because the character felt closer to his own personality. “I had so much fun on the shoot,” he said, calling Jai’s death scene the most powerful of all.

Amitabh Bachchan Reflects on the Film’s Legacy

Amitabh Bachchan, who played Jai, called the restored release a “watershed moment.” Remembering the film’s journey, he said, “It’s a dramatic change in fortunes from being declared an unsuccessful venture to its record-breaking box office run, which was an emotional rollercoaster for all of us.” He added, “I hope that even 50 years later, the film will capture the imagination of new audiences across the world.” For him, working on Sholay remains an “unforgettable experience.”

A Huge Restoration Effort Behind the Scenes

The restored version was made after a three-year collaboration between the Film Heritage Foundation and Sippy Films Pvt. Ltd. Rare film reels from archives in Mumbai and London were used. Experts from Italy and the British Film Institute helped complete the project. The film will now be shown in a widescreen 2.2:1 aspect ratio with updated visuals and sound, making it a brand-new experience even for longtime fans.