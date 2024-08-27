Twitter
Bollywood

Bollywood

Not Amitabh, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Amjad Khan, Salim-Javed; only person to win Filmfare Award for Sholay was...

Sholay bagged the most nominations at the 23rd Filmfare Awards in 1976, but ended up winning just one trophy. Read on to know who won that award.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Aug 27, 2024, 04:22 PM IST

Not Amitabh, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Amjad Khan, Salim-Javed; only person to win Filmfare Award for Sholay was...
Only person to win Filmfare Award for Sholay
The revenge action drama Sholay was written by Salim-Javed and directed by Ramesh Sippy. The film featured Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Amjad Khan, and Sanjeev Kumar in the leading roles. Satyen Kappu, Iftekhar, AK Hangal, Jagdeep, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Asrani, Mac Mohan, and Viju Khote also played memorable characters.

Released on August 15, 1975 coinciding with the Independence Day, Sholay received negative reviews from critics upon release and was initially called flop. Because of the poor reviews, the film didn't fare well at the ticket windows in the first two weeks. As the positive word of mouth grow, Sholay began seeing housefull theatres and eventaully became an all-time blockbuster. 

The Ramesh Sippy film celebrated golden jubilee, i.e. ran for 50 weeks in 60 theatres across India. During its initial run, Sholay played for five years in theatres and has seen several re-releases in later years. It became the highest grossing film in India, a record it held for around two decades until Hum Aapke Hain Koun in 1994.

Even after being the most watched Indian film of all time, you will be shocked to know that Sholay won just one Filmfare Award in 1976. The Amitabh and Dharmendra-starrer earned the most nominations, a total of ten, at the 23rd Filmfare Awards. It was nominated for Best Film, Best Director - Ramesh Sippy, Best Actor - Sanjeev Kumar, Best Supporting Actor - Amjad Khan, Best Comic Actor - Asrani, Best Story - Salim-Javed, Best Music Director - RD Burman, Best Lyricist - Anand Bakshi for Mehbooba Mehbooba, Best Male Playback Singer - RD Burman for Mehbooba Mehbooba, and Best Editing - MS Shinde.

Sholay eventually ended up winning just one Filmfare Award for Best Editing. MS Shinde, who worked at a monthly salary of just Rs 2000 at the Sippy's production house, lifted the black lady statuette. Other films on which he worked as editor include Shaan, Shakti, Brahmachari, and Seeta Aur Geeta among others. His only Filmfare Award came for Sholay.

Also starring Amitabh Bachchan and directed by Yash Chopra, Deewaar swept the Filmfare Awards in 1976. From its nine nominations, it won seven awards for Best Film and Best Director. Shashi Kapoor was named the Best Supporting Actor, MA Shaikh won Best Sound, and Salim-Javed took home three trophies for Best Story, Best Screenplay, and Best Dialogue.

READ | This actor was jailed in Pakistan for 2 years, starred in India's highest grossing film, once reached sets in ambulance

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
