Legendary actor Dharmendra recalled how he helped megastar Amitabh Bachchan to bag the role of Jai in the 1975 film Sholay, directed by Ramesh Sippy. The role was initially given to Shatrughan Sinha, but later Dharmendra recommended Amitabh Bachchan's name.

In a conversation with ANI, he said, "It has already been mentioned. Yes, I recommended him.. Main toh kehta nahi, maine unko (Amitabh Bachchan) role dilaya...yeh mujhe milne aate the Amitabh sahab (Amitabh used to come to meet me). He used to sit next to me. Toh maine Ramesh Sippy ji ko kaha yeh naya ladka hai, iski aawaaz se toh lagta hai bahut acha kaam karega...unki jo andar se chahna thi...jo khud se pyar karne ki khoobsurati thi vo achi lagi...maine kaha inko lelo (So, I told Ramesh Sippy to take him)."

Sholay revolves around the village of Ramgarh, where retired police chief Thakur Baldev Singh (Sanjeev Kumar) plots to bring down the notorious bandit Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan) and enlists the help of two lesser criminals, Jai (Amitabh Bachchan) and Veeru (Dharmendra). When Gabbar attacks the village, Jai and Veeru wonder why Thakur does nothing to help them. They soon learn that he has no arms and that Gabbar was the one who cut them off. Enraged by this, they redouble their efforts to help Thakur.

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor added that he enjoyed working in Sholay, "Yeh film mere khyayal se sadiyon ke liye ban gayi hai (I feel this film will be there for centuries)."

Dharmendra made his debut in 1960 with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. He first gained popularity in the mid-1960s for films, such as Ayee Milan Ki Bela, Phool Aur Patthar and Aaye Din Bahar Ke. He starred in several successful films from the late-1960s to the 1980s, such as Ankhen, Seeta Aur Geeta, Raja Jani, Jugnu, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Dost, Sholay, Dharam Veer, Chacha Bhatija, Haqeeqat, Anupama, Satyakam, Chupke Chupke, The Burning Train, Do Dishayen and Hathyar among others.

However, after being part of so many successful projects, he shared, "I have yet to give my best." On talking about his upcoming project, Dharmendra said, "Now my film is coming Ikkis. Sriram Raghavan is the director. Very good director. And very good subject. I won't talk about it now, woh 2 October ko release ho rahi hai." (With inputs from ANI)



