This actor may not have reached the heights of stardom, yet he achieved a record of possessing a swanky MPV that no other actor could do.

Bollywood actors' love for cars has made headlines several times. Stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, and Hrithik Roshan own some swanky big toys and have openly expressed their admiration towards their ride. However, today we will discuss an actor who surpassed the biggest of Bollywood actors in the list of car collections.

As per the reports, this actor is the only Bollywood star who owns a luxurious MPV worth Rs 69 lakhs. Not Shah Rukh, Hrithik, or even Amitabh, but this actor owned the swanky Kia Carnival MPV, making him the only artiste from Hindi films to own it.

The actor who bought the swanky MPV is...

Chunky Panday, the popular actor from the 90s couldn't become a superstar like his contemporaries, but recently he welcomed a new member in life and left every other actor far behind. In mid-November, Chunky was spotted buying a new car with his daughter Ananya Pandey. After posing for paps, Chunky went into the showroom and finalised the deal. Later, he confirmed buying the KIA Carnival in white. KIA Carnival's worth is Rs 69 lakh, and it comes in only one variant- Limousine. The MPV was launched in October, and since then the price of it has reportedly doubled.

As CarToq reported, the MPV comes with features like 12.3-inch curved displays, a 4-spoke steering wheel, dual sunroofs, three-zone climate control, an 11-inch head-up display, with premium 12-speaker system from Bose, 12-way powered driver’s seat, electrically adjustable rear seats, heated and ventilated seats.

On the work front, Chunky was last seen in Anupam Kher's Vijay 69. Chunky made his debut in the 1987 film Aag Hi Aag. Then he was part of other successful films including Tezaab, Paap Ki Duniya (1988), Khatron Ke Khiladi (1988), Ghar Ka Chiraag, Vishwatma. and Aankhen. His only solo hit is Parda Hai Parda. After 2000, Chunky went to take up supporting roles in comedy films including Fool N Final, Shortkut, and De Dana Dan. He gained immense popularity by playing Aakhiri Pasta in the Housefull franchise.

