Not Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt; this Indian actor has joined hands with Goodwill Caravan to support refugees

Ali Fazal has been announced as the new international goodwill ambassador for Goodwill Caravan, an international non-profit organization dedicated to supporting and protecting refugees and forcibly displaced people from human trafficking and exploitation, across regions in Northern Africa, Middle East and Europe. The announcement marks a significant step in Fazal’s ongoing commitment to global humanitarian causes.

The Mirzapur actor began his association with the NGO as he provided aid to women and kids displaced from Gaza in Egypt. Speaking about the same, Ali Fazal said, "Goodwill Caravan's work has deeply resonated with me. Its always the common people who lose livelihood due to the wars fought. And here is an ecosystem that is about giving people a second chance, to rebuild, to belong, and to live with dignity. I feel honored to lend my voice to this cause and to the tireless efforts being made by the wonderful team at Goodwill Caravan to support refugees who have endured unimaginable hardships."

He also shared the video of his on-ground work with Goodwill Caravan and captioned it, "I think this was the hardest sit down camera interaction I have ever had to do. And still the one I most looked forward to. Thank You Goodwill Caravan for having me come onboard this gigantic vehicle of pure love and support. May the Caravan reach the ends of the world in good time. We all need you. Being aware and holding onto compassion is the holy grail of artists like myself I like to think. With wars and famines waging in so many areas in the world, this is but a spec of some good we can hope to bring about in the lives of displaced men, women and children."

"Here, I got a chance to interact and spend time with the few women and children who managed to get out of the massacres in Gaza. Along with them we helped integrate the Syrian refugees fleeing as well. Goodwill Caravan provides essential protection services including emergency aid distributions and shelter for the most vulnerable and legal aid and support for refugees and displaced populations. I urge you all to come forward, and do good - help the needy, keep your eyes open. This world is ours to nurture and to keep. I know I have miles to go before I sleep and miles I will. We will. One step at a time, one day at a time....#NoBorders In the name of Humanity - lets begin", Ali concluded.

As the face of Goodwill Caravan on an international level, Fazal will help amplify awareness and mobilise support for the NGO's ongoing projects and campaigns, and lead in the global fight against human trafficking and exploitation of the vulnerable. His association also symbolizes the growing bridge between art, empathy, and global action, reinforcing how public figures can help spotlight issues that transcend borders. Through this collaboration, Goodwill Caravan and Ali Fazal aim to bring greater visibility to refugee stories, ensuring that humanitarian compassion continues to find new voices and new champions on the global stage.

