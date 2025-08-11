Twitter
Not Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, or Salman Khan; this Bollywood star was FIRST internet user in India, bought Macintosh in 90s, his name was..

As per several media reports, Shammi Kapoor was among the first Indians to use the internet, and he developed a website in the 1990s to display his family tree, and guess what, the site is still active.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 11, 2025, 06:54 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

The Bollywood star who was among the first internet users in India

TRENDING NOW

In today's age, the internet has become essential for humans. From a child to even boomers, life without the digital world is almost impossible. Today, almost every actor keeps their fans and followers connected with the help of social media. The information, entertainment, infotainment, and global content are at your fingertips, all because of web connectivity. If you can read this article, if you're able to see your favourite stars online, you should give due credit to Shammi Kapoor. Yes, the grand-uncle of Ranbir Kapoor is responsible for bringing the internet revolution in India. He was among the first internet users in India and the prime user of the net in Bollywood. 

How was Shammi Kapoor the first internet user? 

Back in the early 1990s, when Shammi was in his 70s, he bought an Apple Macintosh Classic desktop and even applied for an international dial-up line. One of his first internet projects was to create a website with his filmy family tree. This website was called junglee.org.in, and it still exists. 

Shammi Kapoor: The internet guru of India

The reason why the Junglee actor is hailed as the internet guru of India is that in his 50s, he was discovering the World Wide Web, founded and chaired the Internet Users Community of India, and also set up an organisation called Ethical Hackers Association of India.

What is Junglee.org.in

Junglee.org serves as a family website dedicated to the Kapoor family, one of Bollywood's most prominent film dynasties. The content on this site has not been updated since the late 1990s. The original look and information, as selected by Shammi Kapoor, including the font on the banner, is still preserved. The site also includes some rare photos of Shammi from his movies, along with information about Kapoor family members, from Prithviraj to Rishi Kapoor.  

Shammi Kapoor is truly the first internet user? 

As per a few reports, Dr. Srinivasan Ramani was also considered India's first internet user. He, along with his team, established India's first online connection between Indian and international servers, which gave access to email and other Internet services between 1986–1991. However, there is no official confirmation about who India's first internet user was. But as far as the Indian cinema is concerned, Shammi was the first internet user. He passed away on August 14, 2011. He was 79. 

