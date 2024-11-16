This actor will storm into cinemas with one of the biggest films of the year, and ahead of its release, he has already become the highest-paid brand ambassador.

The title Pushpa: The Rise is indeed synonymous with Allu Arjun and his soaring demand in the market today. Be it the craze for the sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule, or the National Award-winning actor himself, both are at their peak. While the masses are eagerly waiting for his return as the iconic character Pushparaj—the next big thing in cinema—his demand in the endorsement market is also skyrocketing, as he has become the highest-paid brand ambassador across Asia.

Allu Arjun has now become the face of one of the biggest aerated beverage brands, Thums Up. This endorsement makes him the highest-paid ambassador in Asia for any commercial. It speaks volumes about the craze and popularity he enjoys across the market. While he is a familiar face in India, his influence extends strongly across Asia.

Remarkably, Thums Up, India’s first home-grown beverage brand, reached billion-dollar sales in 2021 and is one of the leaders in the aerated drinks market. The brand enjoys an impressive 20% market share as of 2022. Allu Arjun’s association with Thums Up is likely to expand the brand’s reach and elevate its value even further.

Moreover, audiences are eagerly awaiting the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule, the most anticipated film of the year. With this release, the actor is set to register new records, and the excitement around the film says it all. Pushpa 2: The Rule is set to hit theatres on December 5th this year.

