Not Amitabh, Shah Rukh, Aamir; but THIS actor becomes first Indian to get Hollywood Walk of Fame star, was once ousted from superstar's film, her name is...

Over a live stream, Hollywood Chamber of Commerce honours Deepika with her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for the class of 2026 in the Motion Pictures category.

Indians are born to create history. We have our first Indian actor who will be bestowed with a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame. Located along Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street in Los Angeles, California, the Hollywood Walk of Fame star is a prestigious sidewalk monument honouring outstanding contributions to the entertainment industry. Since its inception in 1960, 2,700 stars have been awarded honours. Over the years, the Hollywood Walk of Fame has become a tourist attraction and a career milestone.

The first Indian actor to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is...

Deepika Padukone has been named as the first Indian recipient to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for the class of 2026 in the Motion Pictures category. Hollywood Chamber of Commerce made this big announcement over a live stream. Deepika becomes the only Indian to receive this prestigious accolade. Deepika will be sharing the class with Emily Blunt, Timothée Chalamet, Rami Malek, Rachel McAdams, Stanley Tucci, Demi Moore and others.

Other notable achievements of Deepika

This isn't the first time Deepika has become the clutter-breaker and set a milestone. She was named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by TIME in 2018 and was also a recipient of the TIME100 Impact Award. The Kalki 2898 AD actor made history by unveiling the FIFA World Cup trophy at the final match in Qatar.

Deepika Padukone's recent controversy

This year, Deepika was in the headlines for getting ousted from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit. She was signed opposite Prabhas, but due to her disagreements with Vanga, she was dropped from the project and was even slammed by the director on social media for allegedly leaking the script. Ultimately, Deepika was replaced by Triptii Dimri, who has earlier worked with Vanga in Animal. On the work front, Deepika will be seen in Atlee's next directorial.