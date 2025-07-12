Not Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha was madly in love with THIS Bollywood star, relationship abruptly ended after she heard him call her..., his name is..

Rekha and Jeetendra were a hit Bollywood pair and appeared in many films, including Maang Bharo Sajna and Ek Hi Bhool. The two were much-beloved onscreen, and there were rumours that both Rekha and Jeetendra fell in love while working together and were dating in real life.

Veteran actress Rekha is not only known for the iconic roles she has played onscreen but also for her personal life, which has remained mired in controversy, more often than not. Rekha started her career as a child artist in a Telugu film and soon climbed the ladder to become one of Bollywood's legendary superstars. However, it was always her personal life that grabbed the most attention. Over the years, Rekha has been linked to several of her co-stars, including Amitabh Bachchan, with whom she shared an undeniable chemistry. Today, we will tell you about Rekha's alleged romance with Jeetendra, which ended in heartbreak after the actor referred to her as his "timepass".

Was Rekha in love with Jeetendra?

Rekha and Jeetendra were a hit Bollywood pair and appeared in many films, including Maang Bharo Sajna and Ek Hi Bhool. The two were much-beloved onscreen, and there were rumours that both Rekha and Jeetendra fell in love while working together and were dating in real life. As per Yasir Usman's biography Rekha: The Untold Story, Rekha was madly in love with Jeetendr,a but their budding romance ended unexpectedly.

Why did Rekha break up with Jeetendra?

Rekha's relationship with Jeetendra ended during the shooting of the film Bechara in Shimla. Some sources cited in Rekha's biography that the actress once overheard Jeetendra referring to her as his "timepass" while speaking to a junior artist. This remark made by the actor hurt Rekha deeply, making her cry for hours in her dressing room. Rekha took Jeetendra's comments about her as a betrayal and decided to end the relationship and move forward.

How many husbands did Rekha have?

Despite rumours of her numerous affairs with some of the biggest stars, Rekha only married one man. She tied the knot with a Delhi-based businessman named Mukesh Aggarwal who tragically died by suicide after just 7 months of their marriage. Rekha never remarried again.

