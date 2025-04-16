Jaya Bachchan's admission not only left Hema Malini but also Karan Johar himself shocked. Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra both worked together in Guddi. In an earlier interview, the superstar once admitted how Jaya Bachchan will always be his ‘Guddi’.

Born 77 years ago, Jaya Bachchan is one of the most loved and respected superstars in India. She has also been serving as a member of the parliament in the Rajya Sabha from the Samajwadi Party since 2004. Jaya Bachchan made her film debut as a teenager in Satyajit Ray's Mahanagar (1963) and then made her debut as an adult in the drama Guddi (1971). Jaya Bachchan was one of the most in-demand actresses in Indian cinema before she married Amitabh Bachchan in 1973. Jaya Bachchan, after her marriage, quit acting for a while to raise her children, Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. But do you know that Jaya Bachchan had a crush not on Amitabh Bachchan but on some other superstar?

Jaya Bachchan had a crush on none other than Bollywood’s He-Man, i.e., Dharmendra. She also once accepted this in front of his wife, Hema Malini, as well. Jaya Bachchan and Hema Malini both appeared on the popular talk show Koffee With Karan together, and during the episode, Jaya Bachchan called Dharmendra a Greek God and said, "I should have played the role of Basanti because I loved Dharmendra. When I saw him for the first time, I was so nervous that I did not know what to do. There was a great-looking person there. He was wearing white pants and shoes, he looked like a Greek God."

Jaya Bachchan's admission not only left Hema Malini but also Karan Johar himself shocked. Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra both worked together in Guddi. In an earlier interview, the superstar once admitted how Jaya Bachchan will always be his ‘Guddi’.

Dharmendra had said, “For me, she is still Guddi, with the same sweet smile. Years have passed, but she hasn’t changed, not even a bit. Of course, when I tell her this, Jaya protests, saying, I am no longer Guddi, but when I tell her, ‘For me, you will always be Guddi'."

