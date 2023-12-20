Headlines

Not Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, but these veteran stars were Ravi Chopra's original choice for Baghban

Interestingly, the story of Baghban was written in the late '70s, but the film got delayed several times, and the project was revived 40 years later.

DNA Web Team

Dec 20, 2023

Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini-starrer Baghban is one of the highest-grossing blockbusters of 2003. It's been 20 years, and still, Baghban has been regarded as one of the finest family dramas. However, in these years, the movie has also inspired several memes and jokes. Baghban has also inspired several theories of how the movie has turned into a guilt trip for children. It's interesting to know that Baghban was in the making for 40 years, and the original choice of Ravi Chopra's directorial was not Amitabh and Hema. Let's learn more about it. 

The original choice of lead actors for Baghban was...

Late Ravi Chopra, son of producer and director B.R Chopra, had originally planned to make Baghban with Dilip Kumar and Waheeda Rehman. Initially, the story of the film was a love story of a 60-plus couple, written in the late-70s. However, the film couldn't develop due to several delays. By the time, Baghban was revived, late Dilip had crossed the age bracket, and he wasn't working in the films. Thus, Ravi decided to cast Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini as the lead actors. 

The basic idea of Baghban was inspired by...

In an interview with Tribune, Ravi revealed that the basic idea of Baghban came to his father after visiting an old age home during their vacation in Norway. Ravi revealed that the elders miss the love and validation from their kids, and that's what inspired him to write Baghban. 

Baghaban also starred Salman Khan, Samir Soni, Mahima Choudhary, Aman Yatan Varma, Rimi Sen, Avatar Gill, and Asrani in key roles.

