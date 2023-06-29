Not Amitabh Bachchan but this superstar was first choice for 1975 blockbuster Deewaar

Not Amitabh Bachchan but this superstar was the first choice for 1975 film Deewaar

Deewaar released in 1975 is one of the blockbuster movies of Amitabh Bachchan. The actor won the hearts of the audience with his role as Vijay in the movie and gained appreciation for his role. However, you will be surprised to know that he was not the first choice of the producers.

Yes, According to reports, not Amitabh Bachchan but superstar Rajesh Khanna was the first choice for the role of Vijay in the movie Deewaar. The producer of the movie Gulshan Rai wanted Rajesh Khanna to play the lead in the movie however, this couldn’t be possible because reportedly Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar were not in favor of this decision.

Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar co-wrote the script of the 1975 blockbuster Deewaar. When Yash Chopra read the script, he was so impressed that he kept the shooting of his film Gardish on hold to direct Deewaar first as he was convinced that the movie going to be a blockbuster.

Gulshan Rai’s first choice for the role of Vijay was Rajesh Khanna, however, Salim and Javed reportedly had a dispute about something with the actor and they didn’t let the actor take the lead role in the film. The film was then offered to Amitabh Bachchan who shot both Sholay and Deewaar together and still managed to give an outstanding performance in the movie. The movie had earned more than Rs 1 crore across the country at that time. The movie also starred Shashi Kapoor and Nirupa Rai and from the script to the performances of the actors, everything was widely appreciated by the audience.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in the movie Ganapath: Part One which also stars Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff. The film is scheduled to release on October 20. Other than this, he also has Nag Ashwin’s Project K in the pipeline which also stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and Kamal Haasan.

