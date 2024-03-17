Not Ameesha Patel, but this actress was Anil Sharma’s first choice opposite Sunny Deol in Gadar Ek Prem Katha

Ameesha Patel was not Anil Sharma's first choice for Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar Ek Prem Katha.

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s Gadar Ek Prem Katha, which was released in 2001, won several hearts. Even the sequel of the film, which was released in 2023, turned out to be a blockbuster. However, do you know Ameesha Patel was not the first choice of the filmmaker?

Well, yes, before Ameesha Patel, Anil Sharma wanted to cast another top Bollywood actress, however, he was unable to do so because he had to choose between casting Amrish Puri as the villain or a big actress as Sakina.

In an interview with Bollywood Thikana, “When we were doing the film, I had a lot of names of actresses on my mind. Aishwarya, Kajol. There were a lot of them. I had to narrate the script to them, and two or three of them heard and also liked it. A few of them turned it down as well. I don’t want to go into why they rejected it.”

He then revealed how he chose Amrish Puri over casting a big actress and said, “Zee told me that they spoke to an actress who had agreed to star in it but was charging a lot of money. But the budget was tight, so they told me I had to choose between the heroine or Amrish Puri! So I chose Amrish ji and said I will cast a new heroine. Amrish ji was absolutely necessary. There would have been no film without him. He had to be this powerful Ashraf Ali. Then we decided to cast a new face."

Gadar Ek Prem Katha is a love story that revolves around the story of Tara Singh crossing the India-Pakistan border save his wife and bring her back home. While in the sequel of the film, Tara Singh again crosses the border to save his son Charanjeet. Both films broke several box office records and became popular with the audience.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.