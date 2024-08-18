Not Alia Bhatt, but this superstar was Imtiaz Ali's original choice for Highway, director reveals 'I didn't approach...'

In a recent interview, Imtiaz Ali revealed that Alia Bhatt wasn't the original choice for Highway, and why he decided to cast newcomer Alia rather than the superstar he originally thought about.

After making an average debut with Student of the Year (2012), Alia Bhatt won the masses and critics with her performance in Imtiaz Ali's Highway. Alia made a striking impact with her nuanced performance with Randeep Hooda. It looked like the role was written for Alia. However, now it is discovered that Alia wasn't the first choice for the film.

In an interview with Mid-Day, The Love Aaj Kal director revealed that he didn't a young actress like Alia. But he envisioned the lead character as a mature woman. Imtiaz asserted that after he met Alia at the screening of Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana, he changed his decision.

Imtiaz remembered being captivated by Alia’s emotional depth during their conversation. The Jab We Met director said, "Her emotional quotient was very high, and I was drawn to talk to her." This meeting made Ali realise the emotional depth he sought in Veera could indeed be portrayed by the ‘young girl’ in front of him.

Who was the original choice for Highway?

In the same conversation, Imtiaz revealed that he originally considered Aishwarya Rai, without makeup for Veera Tripathi. However, he didn't approach her after meeting Alia. The Cocktail producer said, "Aishwarya Rai without any makeup would be a great choice, but I didn’t approach anybody.”

Alia Bhatt's role in Highway

In the 2014 road drama film, Alia played Veera Tripathi, a young, carefree woman from a wealthy family who was unexpectedly kidnapped during a highway robbery. What follows is a terrifying ordeal that turns into a journey of self-discovery, as Veera finds freedom and solace in the very captivity she feared.

On the work front, Imtiaz's last directorial Amar Singh Chamkila impressed the masses and critics. Alia Bhatt will next be seen in her home production, action drama Jigra. The movie is slated to release in cinemas on October 11, 2024.

