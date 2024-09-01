Twitter
Viral video: Little girl adorably dances to 'Pushpa 2' song with brother, Rashmika Mandanna reacts

For just Rs 1 more, Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio offering more benefits than this VI plan, it costs Rs...

Viral video: Woman's hot dance to 'Kate Nahi Katate' for husband impresses internet, watch

ENG vs SL, 2nd Test: Joe Root scripts history, breaks Alastair Cook's record to become....

Paris Paralympics: India's full schedule for September 1; check events, timings, live streaming details and more

LPG Price Hike: Commercial cylinder rates up by Rs 39 from today; check new rates in your city

Viral video: Hippo's jaw-dropping backflip stuns internet, watch

Viral video: Little girl adorably dances to 'Pushpa 2' song with brother, Rashmika Mandanna reacts

8 simple tips to improve gut health

AI imagines Gangs of Wasseypur songs as per their lyrics

5 highest selling Royal Enfield bikes in India

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

Shraddha Kapoor was replaced in this film; movie faced several delays, bombed at box office, didn't earn even Rs 2 crore

Bull Riding to Heli-Skiing: A look at 10 most dangerous sports in the world

Top seven-seater car launches in India in 2024

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Before Ajay Devgn, Kajol had a massive crush on this superstar; she was his heroine in just one film

'He is very...': Kangana Ranaut recalls Koffee With Karan episode, says Karan Johar will play this role in her biopic

Indian Ocean's Rahul Ram, Amit Kilam react to co-founder Susmit Sen's police complaint against them: 'We have not...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Before Ajay Devgn, Kajol had a massive crush on this superstar; she was his heroine in just one film

Karan Johar has shared multiple times that Kajol had a massive crush on Akshay Kumar before she married Ajay Devgn.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 01, 2024, 06:05 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Before Ajay Devgn, Kajol had a massive crush on this superstar; she was his heroine in just one film
Kajol-Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar/Instagram
Kajol and Ajay Devgn, who had first met each other on the sets of their first film Hulchul in 1995, had married each other on February 24, 1999. The two of them, who are extremely talented and successful actors, are proud parents to their two children, daughter Nysa born in 2003 and son Yug born in 2010.

But before meeting Ajay Devgn, Kajol had a massive crush on other superstar, Akshay Kumar. This was revealed by Kajol's friend Karan Johar when the filmmaker and the actress had come together on the second season of Sony Entertainment Television's The Kapil Sharma Show in April 2019.

In the episode, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director recalled an incident from the premiere of Rishi Kapoor and Pakistani actress Zeba Bakhtiar-starrer Henna in Mumbai in 1991. Karan told the show's host Karan Sharma, "Poore premire mein Kajol Akshay Kumar ko dhoond rahi thi aur main uska sahara ban gaya. Secretly, main bhi shayad Akshay ko dhoond raha tha. Hum chal pade; Akshay Kumar toh nahin mile, hum ek doosre ko mil gaye (All through the premiere, Kajol was looking for Akshay Kumar and I became her support. Who knows, perhaps, I too was seeking him. At the end of it, we could not get Akshay but found each other)." Karan had also added that Kajol had a "massive crush" on Akshay.

The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham director had also talked about the Gupt actress having a huge crush on the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in the tenth season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. In November 2022, Kajol had come to promote her film Salaam Venky in the dance reality show judged by Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi and Madhuri Dixit two years back. The show's host Maniesh Paul asked Karan, "Kajol mam ka Bollywood crush kaun raha, Ajay sir ke alawa (Who was Kajol’s crush in Bollywood except Ajay)?", to which the filmmaker replied, "She had a big crush on Akshay Kumar."

Kajol and Akshay Kumar have been paired opposite each other in only one film titled Yeh Dillagi. The 1994 romantic comedy drama also starred Saif Ali Khan in the leading role. The film was directed by Naresh Malhotra and produced by Yash Chopra under his banner his Yash Raj Films. Made in just Rs 2 crore, Yeh Dillagi was a commercial success as it earned around Rs 10 crore at the box office.

'Virus has reemerged..' Experts warn India to be prepared for another COVID outbreak, this variant is...

Maserati GranTurismo launched in India: Check price, features, design and more

US Presidential Elections 2024: Good news for Kamala Harris as poll shows her leading over Donald Trump with margin of..

Om Raut trolled for calling Prabhas 'flop-proof' star, saying Adipurush did well at box office: 'He doesn't want to...'

Andhra College horror: Krishna SP reveals 'no hidden camera in washroom, accused’s laptops seized' as protest continue

Shraddha Kapoor was replaced in this film; movie faced several delays, bombed at box office, didn't earn even Rs 2 crore

Bull Riding to Heli-Skiing: A look at 10 most dangerous sports in the world

Top seven-seater car launches in India in 2024

From Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya: Luxury cars owned by star India cricketers

Aadhaar update, credit card rules, and more: 5 big financial changes from September 1

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

