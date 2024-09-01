Before Ajay Devgn, Kajol had a massive crush on this superstar; she was his heroine in just one film

Karan Johar has shared multiple times that Kajol had a massive crush on Akshay Kumar before she married Ajay Devgn.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn, who had first met each other on the sets of their first film Hulchul in 1995, had married each other on February 24, 1999. The two of them, who are extremely talented and successful actors, are proud parents to their two children, daughter Nysa born in 2003 and son Yug born in 2010.

But before meeting Ajay Devgn, Kajol had a massive crush on other superstar, Akshay Kumar. This was revealed by Kajol's friend Karan Johar when the filmmaker and the actress had come together on the second season of Sony Entertainment Television's The Kapil Sharma Show in April 2019.

In the episode, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director recalled an incident from the premiere of Rishi Kapoor and Pakistani actress Zeba Bakhtiar-starrer Henna in Mumbai in 1991. Karan told the show's host Karan Sharma, "Poore premire mein Kajol Akshay Kumar ko dhoond rahi thi aur main uska sahara ban gaya. Secretly, main bhi shayad Akshay ko dhoond raha tha. Hum chal pade; Akshay Kumar toh nahin mile, hum ek doosre ko mil gaye (All through the premiere, Kajol was looking for Akshay Kumar and I became her support. Who knows, perhaps, I too was seeking him. At the end of it, we could not get Akshay but found each other)." Karan had also added that Kajol had a "massive crush" on Akshay.

The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham director had also talked about the Gupt actress having a huge crush on the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in the tenth season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. In November 2022, Kajol had come to promote her film Salaam Venky in the dance reality show judged by Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi and Madhuri Dixit two years back. The show's host Maniesh Paul asked Karan, "Kajol mam ka Bollywood crush kaun raha, Ajay sir ke alawa (Who was Kajol’s crush in Bollywood except Ajay)?", to which the filmmaker replied, "She had a big crush on Akshay Kumar."

Kajol and Akshay Kumar have been paired opposite each other in only one film titled Yeh Dillagi. The 1994 romantic comedy drama also starred Saif Ali Khan in the leading role. The film was directed by Naresh Malhotra and produced by Yash Chopra under his banner his Yash Raj Films. Made in just Rs 2 crore, Yeh Dillagi was a commercial success as it earned around Rs 10 crore at the box office.

