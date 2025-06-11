There was another recent film when Salman Khan was asked to let go of his no-kiss policy but he did not budge. It was claimed in 2017 that Salman Khan was asked to kiss Katrina Kaif in a scene in Tiger Zinda Hai but the superstar refused to go ahead with it.

Salman Khan has been a part of the film industry since 1988 and has always been popular, whether it is for his personal or professional life. Salman Khan, over the course of his career, has also been linked with many actresses, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Sangeeta Bijlani, and Katrina Kaif, among others. However, there was one rule he followed with all the actresses he worked onscreen with. Salman Khan had a no-kiss policy and refused any intimate scenes with his co-stars. However, there was one actress for whom Salman Khan once broke his strict no-kiss policy.

In 1996, Salman Khan seemingly broke his strict policy for none other than Karisma Kapoor, one of his most popular costars in the 90s. As per a viral photo on Reddit, Salman Khan can be seen sharing an on-screen kiss with Karisma Kapoor, with one Reddit user noting that Karisma Kapoor and Salman Khan kissed in the film Jeet.

In the photo shared by the Reddit user, they clarified how Salman Khan, famous for his no-strict policy, broke it many years ago for Karisma Kapoor. While some fans commented on the post saying, "They’re not actually kissing. He’s kissing the side of her chin. Her head is turned the other way", others got hit with a wave of nostalgia about Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor's pairing. "I lowkey shipped them together lol," they wrote. It is important to note that the viral post on Reddit has now been deleted.

There was another recent film when Salman Khan was asked to let go of his no-kiss policy but he did not budge. It was claimed in 2017 that Salman Khan was asked to kiss Katrina Kaif in a scene in Tiger Zinda Hai but the superstar refused to go ahead with it.

A source told Deccan Chronicle at the time, "Everyone felt that just this one time, just once, Salman would break his no-kissing code because the sequence is vital to the plot and also because, well, it’s Katrina. But Salman refused outright. Director Ali Abbas Zafar tried his best to convince him. However, nothing worked. The scene has been dropped now."

READ | 'Jaya and I decided that...': Abhishek Bachchan or Shweta Bachchan? Who will inherit Amitabh Bachchan's property, no mention of Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya