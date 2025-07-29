Not Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, this Bollywood couple was first choice for Mohit Suri's Saiyaara but...

After their historical chemistry in Shershaah, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's real-life story caught everyone's attention, which is why the makers reportedly first approached the couple before finalising Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara, which was released earlier this month, has emerged as one of the biggest surprise blockbusters of 2025. The film has not only impressed fans with its songs and storyline but has also catapulted the stardom of its two debutants, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. However, what many people are unaware of is that Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda were not the first choice for this Mohit Suri-directed romantic drama, and it was originally planned with another Bollywood couple.

Which Bollywood couple was the first choice for Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara?

As per a report in ScoopWhoop, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were the first choice of the makers to headline Saiyaara. After their historical chemistry in Shershaah, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's real-life story caught everyone's attention, which is why the makers reportedly first approached the couple before finalising Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.

Unfortunately, things with Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani could not materialise, and they were both dropped from Saiyaara.

In a recent interview, director Mohit Suri spoke about the casting process of Saiyaara and admitted that he was initially considering a cast of established actors for the film, which is when producer Aditya Chopra intervened. Mohit Suri recalled Aditya Chopra telling him, "Your film won’t work with known faces—it’s a story of two youngsters. Let’s cast fresh faces." Mohit Suri asked him who would take a risk like that in today's box office climate. Aditya Chopra told him, "I will," and so Saiyaara was materialised.

Saiyaara crosses Rs 250 crore mark at the box office

Aditya Chopra's leap of faith is surely paying off in spades as Saiyaara is already proving to be a juggernaut success at the box office. Just 11 days since its release, Saiyaara has earned Rs 250 crores in India. Trade experts have said that Saiyaara will cross the Rs 300 crore mark by the end of this week. It is being predicted that Saiyaara is likely to end its theatrical run between Rs 375 crore and Rs 400 crore.

