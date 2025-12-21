FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Australia troll England's 'Bazball' with 'Ronball' shirts after wrapping up Ashes in just 11 days

IND-W vs SL-W: Smriti Mandhana creates history, becomes first Indian batter to achieve landmark women's T20I feat

Bangladesh Violence: 7-year-old girl burnt to death as angry mob attacks BNP leader's house; here's what happened

Govt issues BIG statement on Aravalli hills controversy: '90 percent of area...'

From lynching to lawlessness: How Bangladesh's Muhammad Yunus-led interim government is losing control to Islamist forces

Watch: Virat Kohli returns to nets ahead of Vijay Hazare Trophy, to play under Rishabh Pant before New Zealand ODIs

Saumya Tandon says she slapped Akshaye Khanna for real in Dhurandhar on Aditya Dhar’s insistence

Amid Delhi-NCR pollution crisis, Gurugram takes BIG step, asks private firms to impose...

Not Aditya Dhar, Abbas-Mustan, but THIS superstar realised 'true potential' of Akshaye Khanna, netizens thank him for casting Dhurandhar actor in...

Watch: Gautam Gambhir ignores media at airport, keeps silence on Shubman Gill's T20 World Cup 2026 exclusion

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND-W vs SL-W: Smriti Mandhana creates history, becomes first Indian batter to achieve landmark women's T20I feat

IND-W vs SL-W: Smriti Mandhana creates history, becomes first Indian batter to

Dhurandhar 2: Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar, or Osama Bin Laden, who's Bade Sahab in Ranveer Singh-starrer? Here's what we know

Dhurandhar 2: Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar, or Osama Bin Laden, who's Bade Sahab

Bangladesh Violence: 7-year-old girl burnt to death as angry mob attacks BNP leader's house; here's what happened

Bangladesh Violence: 7-year-old girl burnt to death as mob attacks BNP leader

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Dhurandhar 2: Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar, or Osama Bin Laden, who's Bade Sahab in Ranveer Singh-starrer? Here's what we know

Dhurandhar 2: Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar, or Osama Bin Laden, who's Bade Sahab

Dhurandhar Yalina Jamali Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film, SEE pic

Dhurandhar Yalina Jamali Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film

Bollywood moms and their top health secrets: From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood

From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Not Aditya Dhar, Abbas-Mustan, but THIS superstar realised 'true potential' of Akshaye Khanna, netizens thank him for casting Dhurandhar actor in...

Decades before Dhurandhar, Drishyam 2, Section 375, Akshaye Khanna starred in a forgettable film, Gandhi My Father. The movie was a commercial failure, but years later it became a cult classic. Do you know who the producer of this film was? Read on to know more.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 21, 2025, 09:49 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Not Aditya Dhar, Abbas-Mustan, but THIS superstar realised 'true potential' of Akshaye Khanna, netizens thank him for casting Dhurandhar actor in...
Akshaye Khanna in Dhurandhar, Gandhi My Father
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Akshaye Khanna has become the biggest internet sensation of this year. His charismatic, brutal, and ruthless persona as Rehman Dakait in Ranveer Singh's blockbuster Dhurandhar made him the centre of attention, overshadowing Ranveer, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt. Suddenly, everyone is talking about Khanna, praising his impressive acting chops and finally getting his due appreciation. In the day and age of social media, netizens have discovered his old movie, where he played an offbeat role that amazed the critics with his performance. Although the movie flopped at the time of release, today it's considered a cult classic. 

The Akshaye Khanna-starrer that got rediscovered by netizens is...

In 2007, Akshaye Khanna was seen in a partition drama, Gandhi My Father. In this film, Akshaye played the role of Harilal Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi's troubled and resentful eldest son. Darshan Jariwala played the role of M.K. Gandhi, and the film delves into the complex, troubled relationship between father and son. The movie was directed by Feroz Abbas Khan, and it was produced by Anil Kapoor. Several netizens have shared intense, dramatic moments from the movie on social media, acknowledging the talent of Khanna. 

Netizens laud Anil Kapoor for realising the true talent of Akshaye Khanna

The internet users are applauding Anil Kapoor for trusting Akshaye Khanna with such a challenging role and giving out a knockout performance. A cybercitizen wrote, "With all the love pouring in for #AkshayeKhanna post #Dhurandhar, it’s worth remembering that @AnilKapoor trusted his quiet intensity long before the applause followed. My Father, Gandhi, didn’t happen by chance; it happened because someone believed. #AnilKapoor."

Another netizen wrote, "I genuinely feel the biggest early believer in #AkshayeKhanna has always been @AnilKapoor. The love he’s receiving now for #Dhurandhar feels massive, but Anil saw that depth years ago and backed it when it wasn’t fashionable in Gandhi, My Father." 

About Gandhi My Father

The movie revolves around Harilala, unable to live in his revolutionary father's gigantic shadow, Mahatma Gandhi's eldest son, who gets distraught and resorts to alcoholism. The movie won positive reviews, but was a commercial failure. Today, Gandhi My Father is considered a cult classic, all thanks to Akshaye's performance in Gandhi My Father.   

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
PM Modi hails BJP-led Mahayuti's huge victory in Maharashtra local body polls: 'This reflects trust in...'
PM Modi hails BJP-led Mahayuti's huge win in Maharashtra local polls
Australia troll England's 'Bazball' with 'Ronball' shirts after wrapping up Ashes in just 11 days
Australia troll England's 'Bazball' with 'Ronball' shirts after wrapping up Ashe
IND-W vs SL-W: Smriti Mandhana creates history, becomes first Indian batter to achieve landmark women's T20I feat
IND-W vs SL-W: Smriti Mandhana creates history, becomes first Indian batter to
Bangladesh Violence: 7-year-old girl burnt to death as angry mob attacks BNP leader's house; here's what happened
Bangladesh Violence: 7-year-old girl burnt to death as mob attacks BNP leader
Govt issues BIG statement on Aravalli hills controversy: '90 percent of area...'
Govt issues BIG statement on Aravalli hills controversy: '90% of area...'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Dhurandhar 2: Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar, or Osama Bin Laden, who's Bade Sahab in Ranveer Singh-starrer? Here's what we know
Dhurandhar 2: Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar, or Osama Bin Laden, who's Bade Sahab
Dhurandhar Yalina Jamali Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film, SEE pic
Dhurandhar Yalina Jamali Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film
Bollywood moms and their top health secrets: From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood
From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood
Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree looks; See pics
Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree
Dhurandhar 2: Will Bade Sahab's identity be revealed? Here's all you need to know about Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh's film; release date, plot and more
Dhurandhar 2 Bade Sahab identity all you need to know about Ranveer Singh film
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement