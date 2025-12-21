Not Aditya Dhar, Abbas-Mustan, but THIS actor realised 'true potenital' Akshaye Khanna, netizens thanked superstar for casting Dhurandhar actor in...

Decades before Dhurandhar, Drishyam 2, Section 375, Akshaye Khanna starred in a forgettable film, Gandhi My Father. The movie was a commercial failure, but years later it became a cult classic. Do you know who the producer of this film was? Read on to know more.

Akshaye Khanna has become the biggest internet sensation of this year. His charismatic, brutal, and ruthless persona as Rehman Dakait in Ranveer Singh's blockbuster Dhurandhar made him the centre of attention, overshadowing Ranveer, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt. Suddenly, everyone is talking about Khanna, praising his impressive acting chops and finally getting his due appreciation. In the day and age of social media, netizens have discovered his old movie, where he played an offbeat role that amazed the critics with his performance. Although the movie flopped at the time of release, today it's considered a cult classic.

The Akshaye Khanna-starrer that got rediscovered by netizens is...

In 2007, Akshaye Khanna was seen in a partition drama, Gandhi My Father. In this film, Akshaye played the role of Harilal Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi's troubled and resentful eldest son. Darshan Jariwala played the role of M.K. Gandhi, and the film delves into the complex, troubled relationship between father and son. The movie was directed by Feroz Abbas Khan, and it was produced by Anil Kapoor. Several netizens have shared intense, dramatic moments from the movie on social media, acknowledging the talent of Khanna.

Netizens laud Anil Kapoor for realising the true talent of Akshaye Khanna

The internet users are applauding Anil Kapoor for trusting Akshaye Khanna with such a challenging role and giving out a knockout performance. A cybercitizen wrote, "With all the love pouring in for #AkshayeKhanna post #Dhurandhar, it’s worth remembering that @AnilKapoor trusted his quiet intensity long before the applause followed. My Father, Gandhi, didn’t happen by chance; it happened because someone believed. #AnilKapoor."

I genuinely feel the biggest early believer in #AkshayeKhanna has always been @AnilKapoor.

I genuinely feel the biggest early believer in #AkshayeKhanna has always been @AnilKapoor.

The love he's receiving now for #Dhurandhar feels massive, but Anil saw that depth years ago and backed it when it wasn't fashionable in Gandhi, My Father.

Another netizen wrote, "I genuinely feel the biggest early believer in #AkshayeKhanna has always been @AnilKapoor. The love he’s receiving now for #Dhurandhar feels massive, but Anil saw that depth years ago and backed it when it wasn’t fashionable in Gandhi, My Father."

About Gandhi My Father

The movie revolves around Harilala, unable to live in his revolutionary father's gigantic shadow, Mahatma Gandhi's eldest son, who gets distraught and resorts to alcoholism. The movie won positive reviews, but was a commercial failure. Today, Gandhi My Father is considered a cult classic, all thanks to Akshaye's performance in Gandhi My Father.