Not able to meet Ivanka Trump, Diljit Dosanjh photoshops himself at Taj Mahal with her

Donald Trump's visit to India and his daughter Ivanka Trump experiencing the culture has become an Internet favourite. While she was seen cycling just a day back, now actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has shared a photoshopped image with her in front of Taj Mahal.

Diljit being his witty self stated that Ivanka forced him that she wants to visit the Taj Mahal, which is the proof of Shahjahan's love for his Mumtaz begum. Taj Mahal is also among one of the seven wonders of the world. So Diljit shared a photoshopped image of him with Ivanka.

Photoshopped by a fan, the image saw Diljit sit freely on the bench while Ivanka sat lady-like in her dress. They both posed in front of the Taj Mahal (originally only Ivanka was seen there).

Sharing the photoshopped image, Diljit wrote, "Me and Ivanka. Piche hee pey aaee, kehndi Taj Mahal kana, Taj Mahal jana... Mai fer ley geya hor ki karda (She was after my life to take her to Taj Mahal. So I took her, what else could I have done)?"

Here's his post:

On the movie front, Diljit was last seen in December 2019 release 'Good Newwz' opposite Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani. He is next expected to star in the comedy film 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari' which also stars Manoj Bajpayee and Fatima Sana Shaikh.