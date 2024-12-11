While Jaya Bachchan was open to sharing the responsibilities of the house with the actress, there was one Bachchan family member who wasn’t on board with this decision. No, it is not Abhishek Bachchan! We are talking about Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan.

For the past few months, there has been a lot of chatter about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's personal life. The couple has been dealing with persistent rumours not only about their divorce but also reports of Abhishek Bachchan's alleged affair with Nimrat Kaur. Amid this, an old interview of Jaya Bachchan is going viral on social media where she spoke about sharing her ‘burdens’ with her daughter-in-law, Aishwarya Rai. While Jaya Bachchan was open to sharing the responsibilities of the house with the actress, there was one Bachchan family member who wasn’t on board with this decision. No, it is not Abhishek Bachchan! We are talking about Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan.

During a Koffee with Karan episode, Karan Johar asked Jaya Bachchan, "Now you’ll be sharing some of the issues with your daughter-in-law now. There will be Ash, who will come and take some of the burdens off your shoulders." To this, Jaya Bachchan replied, "Hopefully. I am hoping that she will take a lot more than just some." While Karan Johar and Jaya Bachchan chatted about the same, it was Shweta Bachchan who interrupted her mother's chain of thought and said, "Don’t do that Mom. It’s scary and intimidating."

When Jaya Bachchan reacted by saying, "What rubbish", Shweta Bachchan explained, "Slowly ease her into it." Karan Johar, intrigued by the answer, then asked, "The Bachchan way of life?" Shweta Bachchan interjected, "It’s not that hard."

For the unversed, Aishwarya Rai married Abhishek Bachchan on April 20, 2017. The couple are parents to a beautiful 13-year-old daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

