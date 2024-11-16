Ahead of the I Want To Talk release, filmmaker Shoojit Sircar revealed Abhishek Bachchan was not the first choice for the film.

Abhishek Bachchan is all set to sizzle on the big screen with Shoojit Sircar’s I Want To Talk. The actor will be seen playing the role of Arjun who takes up extraordinary challenges in his quest for an ordinary life. The makers recently unveiled the trailer to create much-needed hype. Ahead of its release on November 22, 2024, the director revealed that Abhishek was not the first choice for the upcoming film.

In a recent podcast interview with Cyrus, Shoojit opened up about casting Abhishek in I Want To Talk. The filmmaker revealed that he wrote the story of the film keeping late Irrfan Khan in mind. “In I Want To Talk, it was supposed to be Irrfan. Abhishek came quite close to that. I am very satisfied with the performance," he said. For the unversed, Irrfan Khan passed away in 2020, leaving a huge void in the cinema. He was diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer and died on April 29, 2020, in Mumbai.

Further Shoojit also talked about his film Sardar Udham in which he imagined Irrfan as the titular character. However, Irrfan’s untimely demise led Vicky Kaushal to play the role. While talking about it, the filmmaker expressed that he missed his "dear friend" and that there was a huge vacuum after his demise.

Talking about I Want To Talk, Shoojit said, “ It’s a simple, slice-of-life film about families, fathers and daughters, everyday life. I Want to Talk is the story of an NRI, a father-daughter relationship that covers the passage of time. Like Piku or October, this film looks at the things we deal with every day. We often feel the task is going to be insurmountable, or life is going to be tough, but then we look back and realise that it was just a small thing. The film deals with life lessons with a smile.” he told Scroll.in.

Meanwhile, I Want To Talk also stars Ahilya Bambroo, Pearle Dey, Kristin Goddard, Johnny Lever and Jayant Kripalani in crucial roles.