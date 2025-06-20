Writer Amol Gupte was planning to make Taare Zameen Par with Akshaye Khanna, but Aamir Khan ended up doing this blockbuster. What's the reason behind it? Read on to know more.

Aamir Khan, the Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood, has made his perfect comeback with Sitaare Zameen Par. This film is the spiritual successor of Taare Zameen Par (2007), which made a huge cultural impact among the masses. TZP started with much-needed debate and discussion on children, their capabilities, limitations, disabilities, and challenges. In this film, Darsheel Safary plays Ishaan Awasthy, a kid who's battling dyslexia and tries to fit into the 'perfectly normal' world. Ishaan, with the guidance of his teacher, Ram Shankar Nikumbh (Aamir), finds his footing and overcomes challenges. TZP was a box office blockbuster, despite clashing with comedy superhit Welcome. Aamir won praises from the masses and critics for producing and directing this film. However, did you know that Aamir was not the first choice for the film?

Not Aamir Khan, but this actor was the first choice for Taare Zameen Par

Initially, writer Amol Gupte approached Aamir Khan so that he could introduce him to Akshaye Khanna and narrate the film to him. Aamir and Akshaye have worked together in Dil Chahta Hai, and thus, Amol reached out to Aamir so that he could get to Akshaye. However, when Amol asked Aamir's help, he said that he won't recommend a film to Akshaye until he hears the script. Amol narrated him Taare Zameen Par, and Aamir liked it so much that he decided to come on board, not only as an actor, but also as director-producer.

When Akshaye Khanna revealed this fact in an interview

While speaking to Mid-Day, Akshaye Khanna narrated the incident, and said, "He (Amol) told Aamir, 'You know I really want to narrate this story to Akshaye, and I don't know him, you just worked with him in Dil Chahata Hai, so can you call him and tell him I want to narrate him a script.' So, Aamir, being Aamir, said, 'I can't recommend a script unless I hear it first, so make me hear it, and if I like it, I'll tell Akshaye,' and he liked it so much that he ended up doing it”

When Akshaye confronted Aamir for Taare Zameen Par

Akshaye further added that he got to know about losing Taare Zameen Par from Aamir himself. "I was shooting at one of these studios, I don't remember, Mehboob, I think it was. And Aamir was also shooting for a film, so I just went to his van to say 'hi,' and then he was like, 'Oh, you know what, this happened, and I didn't allow him to come to you, and I did the film myself.' I said, okay, no problem”.

