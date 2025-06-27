"Honoured to be invited to join The Academy and contribute towards celebrating excellence, perfection and disruption. Truly an incredible feeling to represent India, our cinema & culture at The Academy", wrote Ayushmann Khurrana on his social media.

Ayushmann Khurrana has been invited by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences this year. Khurrana has joined Kamal Haasan, Naomi Ackie, Gillian Anderson, Branford Marsalis, Conan O’Brien, Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Graham, Jodie Comer and Jason Momoa among the 534 individuals who were invited to join the Academy on June 26.

"We are thrilled to invite this esteemed class of artists, technologists, and professionals to join the Academy. Through their commitment to filmmaking and to the greater movie industry, these exceptionally talented individuals have made indelible contributions to our global filmmaking community," said Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang.

How one can become the member of The Academy

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has invited distinguished artists from across the world for their contributions to motion pictures and cinema. As per a statement from The Academy, the membership process for its 19 branches and one membership classification is conducted by sponsorship, not application. Except for Associates, candidates must be sponsored by two Academy members from the branch or category to which the candidate seeks admission. In addition, Academy Award nominees are automatically considered for membership in the year in which they are nominated and do not require sponsors.

Branch executive committees review candidates, and recommendations for membership are considered and approved by the Academy's Board of Governors. Associate membership is extended by invitation only through the Membership Committee and the Board of Governors in honor of service to the Academy and commitment to the film industry. Membership selection is based on professional qualifications, with an ongoing commitment to representation, inclusion and equity remaining a priority.

Ayushmann Khurrana reacts to being invited to join The Academy

Ayushmann won the second season of the reality television show MTV Roadies in 2004. He made his film debut with the romantic comedy Vicky Donor in 2012. He was then seen in films such as Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Badhaai Ho, Dream Girl, Bala, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Andhadhun, Article 15 and the Dream Girl franchise.

Reacting to his recent achievement, Ayushmann took to his Instagram, posted a news clip, and wrote, "Honoured to be invited to join The Academy and contribute towards celebrating excellence, perfection and disruption. Truly an incredible feeling to represent India, our cinema & culture at The Academy."

