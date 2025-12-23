FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Not Aamir Khan, but Salman Khan was OG choice for Ghajini, Boney Kapoor recalls losing remake rights: 'Madhu Mantena kept me dangling'

Did you know that Suriya's blockbuster Ghajini was supposed to be remade in Hindi with Salman Khan, and not Aamir Khan? Producer Boney Kapoor made a shocking revelation about losing film's remake rights.

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 23, 2025, 07:11 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Not Aamir Khan, but Salman Khan was OG choice for Ghajini, Boney Kapoor recalls losing remake rights: 'Madhu Mantena kept me dangling'
Aamir Khan in Ghajini, Salman Khan in Tere Naam
Aamir Khan's Ghajini, the Hindi remake of Tamil blockbuster Ghajini (2005), was truly a game changer. It was the first film to earn Rs 100 crore net in India, and also started the Rs 100 crore club by Mr Perfectionist, who went on to lead the Rs 200 crore club (with 3 Idiots), and the Rs 300 crore club (with PK). The record-breaking success of Ghajini also inspired Bollywood makers to remake South cinema's popular films, which was followed for almost a decade. However, did you know that Aamir Khan wasn't the original choice for the Ghajini Hindi remake? 

Boney Kapoor revealed he wanted to remake Ghajini with Salman Khan

In an interview with Rediff, Boney Kapoor revealed that after watching the original blockbuster, led by Suriya, Boney decided to remake the film in Hindi with Salman in the lead. Salman said, "In the first half of Tere Naam, Salman sports long hair, but for the post-interval portions, when he is confined to an ashram for the mentally ill, he has shaved his head. I thought that with his chiselled physique and his hair pruned, he would be a perfect fit for Suriya's role in Ghajini."

How Boney Kapoor lost Ghajini to Aamir Khan

To get the remake rights, Boney approached the film’s makers. They informed him that the remake rights were with Allu Aravind, who had also distributed the film in Telugu. Boney reached out to Madhu Mantena, who was friends with Allu Aravind, for the purchase of rights. Madhu kept assuring him, "Ho jayega (It will happen)." On the other side, Pradeep Rawat, the villain of Hindi Ghajini, showed the Tamil film to Aamir Khan. "For almost six months, while he was debating over whether he wanted to do the Hindi remake of Ghajini, Madhu kept me dangling. When Aamir finally consented, Madhu Mantena and Allu Aravind decided to produce the film themselves, and I lost out,” Boney revealed. 

Also read: Salman Khan lost Ghajini due to his 'anger issue'? This actor from Aamir Khan's film claimed 'Murugadoss disciplined hai, yeh kaise kaam karega'

Imagine if Salman had led Ghajini, Aamir's career trajectory would have not been the same. Ghajini Hindi remake also marked the Bollywood debut of Asin.

