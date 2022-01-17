'Not a plastic doll': Kriti Sanon opens up on being body-shamed

Kriti Sanon is one of the most established actresses in the Hindi film industry. She wowed the audience with her brilliant performance in 'Mimi' last year and has five films set to release this year.

In a recent interview, the 'Dilwale' actress recalled the period when she was body-shamed and criticised for her looks. Talking to Bollywood Bubble, Kriti said, “There had been times when I was told to line my lips to (make it) look fuller. It didn’t make sense to me. I was also told that my nostrils flare up a little bit when I smile. So, yes there will be criticism from everywhere. When I smile or laugh, sometimes they do but that’s normal na. I am not a plastic doll."

Kriti added that people have remarked that she has a 'gummy smile' and even told her to decrease her waist size. “People told me ‘You have gummy smile’. That I am born with, I can’t do anything about it. These are little little things that people don’t say it directly ki ‘yeh change karo'. I feel like those things everyone hears. Someone was telling me now it’s not the pressure, but I think the pressure is increasing with all these Instagram filters and everything coming, everyone wants to be perfect all the time. So, I have gone through that, heard things. Someone asked me to make my waist a little more in. Sometimes random people also say things. You have to make sure that you are not listening to just everybody", the actress added in the same interview.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti has exciting films scheduled to release in 2022. She has action comedy 'Bachchan Pandey' opposite Akshay Kumar, mythological drama 'Adipurush' opposite Prabhas, action drama 'Shehzada' opposite Kartik Aaryan, horror-comedy 'Bhediya' opposite Varun Dhawan and action thriller 'Ganapath' opposite Tiger Shroff.