'Not a big deal as long as person isn't competitive': Nithya Menon on comparisons with Kangana Ranaut's 'Thalaivi'

Nithya Menon, who has been making headlines for her web show 'Breathe: Into The Shadows', also spoke about her upcoming movie 'The Iron Lady', which is a biopic on Jayalalithaa. The actress opened up about comparisons with other movies like Kangana Ranaut's 'Thalaivi', and said that having more than one movie on a subject is no big deal unless the person is competitive.

Apart from Kangana's 'Thalaivi', Nithya also has to face competition from Ramya Krishnan who is seen as J. Jayalalithaa in 'Queen'. "The way our film is structured is slightly different from what she told me. As long as the person is not competitive or feels that somebody else is also doing a film and is focused on their own film, that is important," the actress said in a video interview, when asked about comparisons with other films.

Nithya is part of A. Priyadarshini's film. As she explains, the director was already acquainted with Jayalalithaa, which was a reason for making 'The Iron Lady'. "I asked the director when I got to know about it that what she thinks as another film is coming up. I asked, 'do you still want to do this?' but she wanted to do it for a very personal reason and she was extremely fond of her (Jayalalithaa). She was close to her, had interacted with her a couple of times and knows about her personally. She told me whoever wants to do it, let them...we will also make one and I think that's a great way to look at it. It is okay, not a big deal," excliamed Nithya.

The first look of Nithya Menon as 'The Iron Lady' released back in 2018. The actress has been switching roles between Hindi cinema and films in Tamil and Telugu. She has also been exploring web shows after Breathe: Into The Shadows, which marked her debut in a Hindi web show.