Video of Sonu Sood sitting at door of moving train goes viral, Northern Railway says 'gives wrong message'

Headlines

Rumoured lovebirds Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur spotted together in Portugal, photo goes viral

Kiara Advani reveals Sidharth Malhotra's advice on being trolled for 'certain scenes' in Satyaprem Ki Katha

Oommen Chandy passes away: All about two-time Kerala CM, who was longest serving member of state assembly

DU Admission 2023: Phase 2 registration via CSAS begins at admission.uod.ac.in, first merit list on August 1

Seema Haider case: Cross border love story or Pakistani spy mission? How PUBG love became national security issue

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kiara Advani reveals Sidharth Malhotra's advice on being trolled for 'certain scenes' in Satyaprem Ki Katha

DU Admission 2023: Phase 2 registration via CSAS begins at admission.uod.ac.in, first merit list on August 1

DNA Special: How Pakistan's Seema Haider managed to enter India without a visa

Weight loss tips: Eat black pepper (kali mirch) to shed extra kilos

Inspirational messages by BTS' V and Jungkook 

UPSC: Top 10 youngest IAS officers in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Check out inside pics of Mohammed Siraj's new residence in Film Nagar, Hyderabad

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Urvashi Rautela stuns in orange gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023, fans say 'looking like a doll'

Virat Kohli explains heart-touching reason behind wearing jersey number 18 | Virat Kohli Special

Ashes 2023: Know all about Brumbrella, England’s latest Ashes innovation that baffled Australia

BTS Jin finally appears on Suchwita with Suga; ARMY can’t hold their tears

Rumoured lovebirds Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur spotted together in Portugal, photo goes viral

Kiara Advani reveals Sidharth Malhotra's advice on being trolled for 'certain scenes' in Satyaprem Ki Katha

Project K: Deepika Padukone's first look from Prabhas-starrer takes internet by storm, fans say 'queen is coming'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Video of Sonu Sood sitting at door of moving train goes viral, Northern Railway says 'gives wrong message'

Sonu Sood posted a clip on Twitter in which he is seen sitting at the door of a moving train.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 06:07 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood won many hearts with his philanthropy work during the COVID-19 pandemic in India. However, recently he received a lot of flak on social media due to one of his videos.

In December 2022, Sonu posted a clip on Twitter in which he is seen sitting at the door of a moving train. As the train moves, Sonu holds on to the handle beside him and seems to be enjoying the breeze on the moving train.

The internet was not impressed at all and called out Sonu for being careless."Being a role model for many across the country, you should NOT post or encourage such videos! If your enthusiastic fans start making videos sitting at the open entrance of a running train, it will put their lives in serious danger," a social media user wrote."This is dangerous Sonu," another one wrote.

Even the official handle of Mumbai Railway Police commented and said, "@SonuSood travelling on the footboard may be a source of `Entertainment` in movies, not real life! Let`s follow all safety guidelines and ensure a `Happy New Year` for all."

As the video went viral and received many negative comments, Northern Railway, on Wednesday, too reacted. In a tweet, the Northern Railway wrote, "You are an inspiration for the entire country and its people. Sitting at the door of a train is dangerous, such videos can give a wrong signal to your supporters. Kindly refrain from doing so, please have a safe journey."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonu will be seen in `Fateh`, which will be out in theatres in the coming months. (With inputs from ANI)

Read|DNA Exclusive: Sonu Sood tells why he decided to help people during COVID-19

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Did not get any phone call': Yuzvendra Chahal calls out RCB management for dropping him from team

From torn shoulder to cracked ribs, injuries Tom Cruise suffered during Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One

Meet IITian who built Rs 40000 crore company with friend from small flat, now has whopping net worth of...

Watch: Man fearlessly tests fate by placing hand inside crocodile's mouth and then this happens...

Kedarnath Temple bans use of mobile phones, videography, photography; check details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Check out inside pics of Mohammed Siraj's new residence in Film Nagar, Hyderabad

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Urvashi Rautela stuns in orange gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023, fans say 'looking like a doll'

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Meet Vijay Krishna, The Kerala Story star, who ran away from home at 15 to become an actor

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE