Video of Sonu Sood sitting at door of moving train goes viral, Northern Railway says 'gives wrong message'

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood won many hearts with his philanthropy work during the COVID-19 pandemic in India. However, recently he received a lot of flak on social media due to one of his videos.

In December 2022, Sonu posted a clip on Twitter in which he is seen sitting at the door of a moving train. As the train moves, Sonu holds on to the handle beside him and seems to be enjoying the breeze on the moving train.

The internet was not impressed at all and called out Sonu for being careless."Being a role model for many across the country, you should NOT post or encourage such videos! If your enthusiastic fans start making videos sitting at the open entrance of a running train, it will put their lives in serious danger," a social media user wrote."This is dangerous Sonu," another one wrote.

Even the official handle of Mumbai Railway Police commented and said, "@SonuSood travelling on the footboard may be a source of `Entertainment` in movies, not real life! Let`s follow all safety guidelines and ensure a `Happy New Year` for all."

As the video went viral and received many negative comments, Northern Railway, on Wednesday, too reacted. In a tweet, the Northern Railway wrote, "You are an inspiration for the entire country and its people. Sitting at the door of a train is dangerous, such videos can give a wrong signal to your supporters. Kindly refrain from doing so, please have a safe journey."

प्रिय, @SonuSood



देश और दुनिया के लाखों लोगों के लिए आप एक आदर्श हैं। ट्रेन के पायदान पर बैठकर यात्रा करना खतरनाक है, इस प्रकार की वीडियो से आपके प्रशंसकों को गलत संदेश जा सकता है।



कृपया ऐसा न करें! सुगम एवं सुरक्षित यात्रा का आनंद उठाएं। https://t.co/lSMGdyJcMO — Northern Railway (@RailwayNorthern) January 4, 2023

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonu will be seen in `Fateh`, which will be out in theatres in the coming months. (With inputs from ANI)

