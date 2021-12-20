‘Normalcy is a vibe’ says Rhea Chakraborty, drops video-WATCH

Rhea Chakraborty on Monday took to Instagram and dropped a video of herself in which she can be seen wearing a sea-green outfit. She thanked her team while sharing the video for being ‘Fabulous’.

These days, Rhea Chakraborty is trying everything to keep herself busy and happy. The actress has been uploading pictures and videos with positive quotes on social media. Recently, she posted a video with the caption, “Normalcy is a vibe. Thankyou to my fabulous team.” In the comment box, he also thanked her stylist. She wrote, “Thankyou for making me feel so good. Love you @janviturakhia”

Take a look:

Rhea had filed a plea seeking the release of her gadgets like an Apple laptop and an iPhone, and access to her bank accounts, according to her lawyer Nikhil Maneshinde. The gadgets were seized while the bank accounts were frozen by the NCB after her arrest last year in connection with the probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Special NDPS court judge D.B. Mane recently ordered the conditional release of the electronic gadgets on furnishing a bond of Rs 100,000, directing her not to sell or dispose of them till the case is pending and produce them whenever needed for the investigation.

Similarly, Mane directed the NCB to defreeze her bank accounts and fixed deposits with the HDFC Bank, which were frozen vide an NCB notice to the bank dated September 16, 2020. Rhea had stated in her plea that she needed access to her bank accounts to support herself, her family, pay the salaries of her staff and aides, pay taxes, etc.

The special judge noted that since there was "no strong objection" from the NCB investigating officer, Chakraborty was entitled to defreezing these accounts, and passed a conditional order to this effect.

For the unversed, Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the NCB on September 9 last year for allegedly procuring drugs for Rajput, who was found hanging at his Mumbai home on June 14, 2020. Later, even her brother Showik was nabbed along with several other glam-world personalities as multiple agencies like the Mumbai Police, Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and NCB probed the case. Subsequently, Rhea Chakraborty spent 28 days in custody before she was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 7, 2020.