Nora Fatehi’s 'oops moment' caught on camera-WATCH viral video

Gorgeous Nora Fatehi never fails to amaze her fans with her style statement, her dance moves, and her beauty. She often makes headlines because of her sexy curves. However, this time, she is in news not for a good reason, but for an oops moment.

In the video shared by the celebrity photographer on Instagram, Nora can be seen coming out of her car in her black gym wear. After this, she found herself in an embarrassing situation, a Marilyn Monroe oops moment. Though it was not such a big oops moment, however, Nora quickly went inside.

Days ago, Nora spoke about working as a waitress on and off from the age of 16 to the age of 18 during an appearance on ‘Star Vs Food’. According to Hindustan Times, she said, “It’s very difficult to be a waitress. You have to have communication skills, personality, you have to be fast, you have to have a good memory. Sometimes, customers can be mean, so you have to be able to handle situations.”

But yeah, it was a side hustle, it was a way I was making money on the side. I think it’s a culture that we have in Canada. Like, everybody has jobs. You go to school, you work at the same time,” she added.

Nora Fatehi's career began with ‘Bigg Boss’, and she has since been in several songs. Her tracks ‘Dilbar’ and ‘Garmi’ have gained a lot of attention. Nora was recently featured in the song ‘Chhod Denge’ before ‘Kusu Kusu’. Previously, the actress was seen in the song ‘Nach Meri Rani’. Nora was also seen in Ajay Devgan and Sonakshi Sinha’s film ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’.