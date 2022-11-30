Nora Fatehi waves Indian flag at FIFA Fan Fest, sets stage on fire with her electrifying performance

Credit: Nora Fatehi fanpage/Instagram

On Tuesday night, Nora Fatehi burned the stage with her sizzling dance moves on O Saki Saki, Naach Mei Rani, and others at the Fifa Fan Fest event. Her electrifying performance gave goosebumps to her fans and the audience, the videos, and photos are now going viral on social media.

In one of the videos, she can be seen waving the Indian flag and saying 'Jai Hind' on the international stage. Everyone on social media has been praising the actress for proudly holding the Indian flag.

Watch videos:

Meanwhile, Nora who is one of India’s greatest dancers, in a recent episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, got emotional after Sriti Jha danced to her song Pachtaoge. Teary-eyed Nora Fatehi recalled the time when she was shooting for Pachtaoge in 2019.

One of the fan pages shared this video in which Nora can be heard saying, “Sriti and Vivek, the performance you gave on my song, I could relate to it. When I filmed this song, I was going through a similar emotional situation, which I was able to use in my performance. This might not be your best performance in terms of dance, but it was emotional…

Earlier, Nora was denied to perform at the event in Dhaka, the capital city of the neighbouring nation Bangladesh. And the reason for the same will probably shock you! Bangladesh stopped the actress from her live performance due to the financial crunch as part of the austerity measures. The Ministry of Cultural Affairs of Bangladesh issued a notice on Monday, October 17, that denied Nora to perform "in view of the global situation and with the aim of maintaining the foreign exchange reserves". The performance had been organised by Women Leadership Corporation where Bhuj: The Pride of India actress was also supposed to give out certain awards.

Nora is currently judging the tenth season of dance-based reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, along with Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit. She also participated in the ninth season of the show, which was aired from July 2016 to January 2017. The actress ended up in tenth place in Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 9.