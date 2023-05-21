Nora Fatehi's unseen belly dance video in sexy green bralette, thigh-high slit skirt goes viral, watch

Nora Fatehi's unseen belly dance video in green bralette, thigh-high slit skirt goes viral

Dancing diva Nora Fatehi made her Bollywood debut almost a decade ago and since then the Moroccan beauty has featured in several superhit Bollywood songs. It would not be wrong to say that Nora Fatehi is currently one of the best dancers in Bollywood and she enjoys a huge fan following in India. Now, an old dance video of Nora Fatehi has gone viral on social media and netizens are stunned by the physical transformation of Nora over the years.

In the viral video, Nora Fatehi can be seen dancing to Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's popular song 'Mashaallah'. Nora Fatehi is showcasing her belly dancing skills in a green bralette and slit skirt. Watch the viral video here:

“Nora claims she’s only 31, born in 1992. This video is her in her early to mid 20s. She looks so different now!,” commented a user. “She even appeared on Big Boss years ago and looked quite different,” said another.



Nora Fatehi made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans, Nora Fatehi participated in Bigg Boss 9 in 2015. Nira Fatehi has many superhit songs to her credit like 'Dilbar', 'Kamariya', 'O Saki Saki' and 'Garmi', etc.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nora Fatehi will next be seen in `100 percent`, which is directed by Sajid Khan. The film will also feature John Abraham, Shehnaaz Gill and Riteish Deshmukh.