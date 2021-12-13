Nora Fatehi turns sultry mermaid for new music video, shares jaw-dropping pic

Nora Fatehi has an incredible ability to sway her fans with her social media posts. The actress turns to her social media accounts to showcase hot photos of herself, which her fans love.

Nora Fatehi is slated to appear in another music video after performing a flaming dance in 'Kusu Kusu.'

On social media, her mermaid outfit from the music video has gone viral. She captioned the photo as, “they said As long as you live under my ocean, you'll obey my rules” so i left…”

Take a look-

Recently, photos of the Nora and Guru Randhawa from their Goa vacation had surfaced online, sparking relationship rumours. A paparazzo posted photos of the couple on Instagram showing them having fun on the beach.

Netizens had different reactions to the post, but most of them only wanted to know if Nora and Guru were having a fling. Relationship rumours arose as a result of the photos. A fan asked, "Are they dating?" Meanwhile, a fan commented, "Lowkey shipped it since their music video."

Nora Fatehi is currently one of Bollywood's most well-known and well-liked dancers. From 'O Saki Saki' to 'Haye Garmi,' the diva has made a name for herself in the industry, and her sizzling dancing skills often leave us begging for air. Guru Randhawa, a Punjabi pop singer, is currently one of the industry's most popular performers. When the two collaborated last year, fans couldn't contain their joy. They surprised everyone with their smouldering chemistry in the music video for 'Naach Meri Rani.'