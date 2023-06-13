Nora Fatehi trolled for her walk as she steps out in black satin backless dress, netizens call her 'second Malaika'

Nora Fatehi gets trolled for her walk

Nora Fatehi never fails to impress her fans with her sizzling outfit. The actress was recently seen raising the temperature at an event in Mumbai, however, the actress got trolled for her walk as she was headed to the event.

On Monday, Viral Bhayani posted a video on Instagram wherein Nora Fatehi was seen posing for the paps as she made her way to the event. The actress and dancer were seen donning a black satin backless dress which came with a thigh-high slit. She completed her look with black pointed heels and a small pink Dior bag.

Netizens trolled the actress for her walk and compared her to Malaika Arora. One of the comments read, “second Malaika.” Another commented, “not once i have seen her walk like a normal human being.” Another wrote, “trying Malaika’s duck walk.” Another wrote, “Malaika is overrated.” Another wrote, “everyone knows this walk is inspired by whom.” Another commented, “she is not less than Malaika in terms of overacting.” Some even compared her to Kylie Jenner and said, “Kylie Jenner from Friday market.”

Some of the videos from the event also went viral on social media, wherein the actress can be seen having a fun time, grooving to Kajra Re with Abhishek Bachchan, and other Bollywood songs.

Nora Fatehi started her journey with the Hindi film Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans. The actress, however, gained popularity with her dance numbers in movies like Temper, Satyamev Jayate, and more. The actress also appeared in the television reality show Bigg Boss 9 and then also participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. The actress has also starred in Bollywood film Street Dancer 3D and will be next seen in the movie 100% starring Riteish Deshmukh and Shehnaaz Kaur Gill. Helmed by Sajid Khan, the movie is scheduled to release soon.

