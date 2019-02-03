Nora Fatehi - The first to sign up with Bhushan Kumar’s talent wing

After the hit song, Dilbar in Satyameva Jayate, the production house behind the actioner has signed up Nora Fatehi as its new talent to work in its movies and music videos. T-Series, which has several in-house music artistes, has got the Canadian model-actress on board and she will feature in the studio’s web series and internet films too. Nora plays pivotal parts in the company’s upcoming ventures like Salman Khan-starrer Bharat, Batla House with John Abraham and #3 alongside Varun Dhawan. Bhushan Kumar, head honcho of T-Series, says, “Nora is a talented artiste and has proven her mettle with Dilbar and other previous works. We are happy to have her on board and we are looking forward to do many more projects.”

On her part, Nora says, “It’s an extremely exciting time in my career. People are taking notice of my talent and I’m working with amazing people from the Indian industry while also achieving international recognition. Ever since I have started working with T-Series, it’s been a successful life-changing collaboration. Dilbar has been a turning point in my career and it wouldn’t be possible without Bhushan Kumar sir and his company. And I am so grateful that they have noticed my talent and believed in me.” Upbeat with this development, she adds, “Looking forward to making history in Bollywood over the next few years and working on some massive projects with Bhushanji. He has given me a great opportunity and I’m dedicated to making my mark in Bollywood, working extremely hard and putting my best foot forward.”