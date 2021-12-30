Nora Fatehi tests positive for COVID-19

Nora Fatehi has tested positive for COVID-19 in a surprising turn of events amidst rising COVID-19 cases. Her spokesperson issued a statement after she was tested, confirming the results.



The statement reads as,

"On behalf of Nora Fatehi, as her spokesperson, would want to inform that Nora Fatehi has been tested positive for Covid on 28th of December.

Abiding by the protocols, Nora has been quarantined under the doctor's observation since then and has been cooperating with BMC for the safety and regulations.

Amid the same, the spotting pictures in circulation since yesterday are from an earlier event in the past and Nora has stepped nowhere out recently. We would therefore request to please ignore the old pictures."





Nora also took to Instagram and shared that she is bedridden. She wrote, "Hey guys, unfortunately, I am currently battling Covid...It has honestly hit me real hard! I've been bed ridden for a few days now under doctor supervision. Please stay safe guys wear your masks, its spreading fast and can affect everyone differently! Unfortunately, I have reacted badly to it, this could happen to anyone please be careful! I am working on recovering at the moment thats all that matters right now. Nothing is more important than your health! Take care, stay safe."

Nora was recently seen in the video for Guru Randhawa's song "Dance Meri Rani." They were seen on reality shows such as 'The Kapil Sharma Show' and 'Bigg Boss 15', among others, promoting the song. Since its release on December 21, the song has been a tremendous smash. On YouTube, it has received over 54 million views.