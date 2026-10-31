Nora Fatehi summoned by Delhi Court in Rs 200-crore Sukesh Chandrasekhar extortion case

The case against conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar is being investigated by the Delhi Police Special Cell. The police's chargesheet includes the recorded statements of several people, including Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi.

A Delhi court has summoned actor Nora Fatehi as a witness in the Rs 200-crore extortion case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. In an order dated October 16, Additional Sessions Judge Gagandeep Singh said, "Issue summons to Nora Fatehi alias Naura Fatehi (Listed Witness or LW 3 in 3rd Supplementary chargesheet for the said date (of November 2)." Individual witnesses are initially numbered as LWs and become prosecution witnesses (PWs) after appearing in court.

The case against Chandrasekhar is being investigated by the Delhi Police Special Cell. A court had earlier framed charges against Chandrasekhar, his wife Leena Paulose and others under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 170 (personating a public servant), 384 (punishment for extortion) and 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt).

Besides, charges had also been framed under provisions of MCOCA, or the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, 1999, a law enacted to combat organised crime syndicates and terrorism. The Act equips authorities with special powers to track, intercept and penalise gang-related criminal activities that normal penal codes fail to deter.

The matter is presently at the stage of the prosecution submitting its evidence. The police's chargesheet had earlier stated about recording the statements of several people, including Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Fatehi.

Police have alleged that Chandrasekhar and his associates reportedly took money from Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh after posing as government officials and promising to secure bail for her husband, who was in jail in a money laundering case. According to police, Chandrasekhar reportedly persuaded Aditi to transfer money by impersonating a central government official over a spoof call while he was lodged in Rohini jail and promised to manage bail for her husband.

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