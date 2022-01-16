Nora Fatehi stuns in glittery suit, fans hail her as their dream girl

Actress Nora Fatehi consistently engraves her fans with her seamless moves and drop-dead gorgeous looks. Nora knows how to cut a dash, be it ethnic wear or chic look, Nora is a perfect 10. The latest pictures of the 'Kusu Kusu' girl add more value to her fashion sense, and she's looking like a bossy lady.

Nora shared a carousel of her wearing a glittery suit to perfection, and her attitude is making her outfit easy on the eyes. Fatehi shared the picture with the caption, "Somebody plz tell him who the eff I is.. i mack them dudes up, back coupes up, and chuck the deuce up."

Check out Nora's latest picture

Fans adore Nora Fatehi. The actress/dancer is always striving to make her followers drool over her talent and smouldering hot photos. On her picture, many fans hailed her as the 'Beauty Queen.' One of the users said, "My dream girl." While another netizen drolled over her and said, "Mashallah." An admirer of the actress blessed her by saying, "Peace mercy and blessings of almighty GOD on you."

A few days back, a video of her practising dance moves on her new song, 'Dance Meri Rani,' has gone viral.

Check out the video

Earlier, speaking about coming from a humble background and working as a waitress on and off from the age of 16 to the age of 18 during an appearance on ‘Star Vs Food’, Nora had said, "It's very difficult to be a waitress. You have to have communication skills, personality, you have to be fast, you have to have a good memory. Sometimes, customers can be mean, so you have to be able to handle situations." "But yeah, it was a side hustle, it was a way I was making money on the side. I think it’s a culture that we have in Canada. Like, everybody has jobs. You go to school, you work at the same time,” Nora said.