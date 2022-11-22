Nora Fatehi sizzles in white-black sexy gown, video goes viral

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Bollywood actress Nora Ftehi, who is one of the greatest dancers in the country, is a style icon. She never fails to impress us with her outfits, a recent viral video is the proof. The actress, on Tuesday, donned a beautiful black and white gown.

Nora Fatehi’s video has been shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram. The actress can be seen posing for the paps outside the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa set.

Watch video:

A few days ago, a video went viral in which she can be seen consoling one of her fans who got emotional after meeting her. The video won hearts on internet, and netizens praised her for her down-to-earth nature.

Earlier, Nora was denied to perform at the event in Dhaka, the capital city of the neighbouring nation Bangladesh. And the reason for the same will probably shock you!

Well, Bangladesh stopped the actress from her live performance due to the financial crunch as part of the austerity measures. The Ministry of Cultural Affairs of Bangladesh issued a notice on Monday, October 17, that denied Nora to perform "in view of the global situation and with the aim of maintaining the foreign exchange reserves". The performance had been organised by Women Leadership Corporation where Bhuj: The Pride of India actress was also supposed to give out certain awards.

Meanwhile, Nora is currently judging the tenth season of dance-based reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, along with Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit. She also participated in the ninth season of the show, which was aired from July 2016 to January 2017. The actress ended up in tenth place in Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 9.

Nora, who is rumoured to be in a relationship with the Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa with whom she has featured in two music videos - Naach Meri Rani and Dance Meri Rani, has flaunted her sexy curves in multiple Bollywood item numbers in the recent past including Dilbar in Satyameva Jayate, Kamariya in Stree, and Kusu Kusu in Satyameva Jayate 2.

READ | Nora Fatehi mesmerises in pink saree at Dance Deewane Juniors sets, photos go viral