Nora Fatehi sizzles as mermaid in 'Dance Meri Rani' teaser

Nora Fatehi is here to set the temperature high with singer Guru Randhawa, as the teaser of their single 'Dance Meri Rani' is here, and it will make you yearn for more. The 30-second teaser stars Nora as the seductress mermaid, and Guru as her admirer who embraces her beauty. In the next frame, we see Fatehi who looks dazzling in frizzled hair, showing her moves and setting the perfect mood for the party number.

Watch hot Nora in the song promo

'Dance Meri Rani' is directed by Bosco Leslie Martis, and Tanishk Bagchi is the music director. This is the second time Guru, Nora, and Tanishk have teamed up, and the song is similar to the 2020's version. Recently Guru and Nora were spotted together, taking a walk at the beachside of Goa. Meanwhile, many speculated that they might be dating. Also, last night Guru shared Nora's dedication towards her craft. In a BTS video of the song, we saw Nora being carried in a stretcher, as she was in the mermaid costume, that had restricted her movements.

The upcoming song will release on 21 December at 12:21 (interesting number play). Before this song crash the digital world, Nora was last seen as the alluring dancer in the 'Satyameva Jayate 2' song 'Kusu Kusu.' 'Nach Meri Rani's' director Bosco Martis will also come up with his directorial, Rocket Gang next year, which stars Aditya Seal, Nikita Dutta in the lead.