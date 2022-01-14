Nora Fatehi shows off her sizzling hot dance moves on 'Dance Meri Rani', video goes VIRAL

Fans adore Nora Fatehi. The actress/dancer is always striving to make her followers drool over her talent and smouldering hot photos.

Now, A video of her practising dance moves on her new song, 'Dance Meri Rani,' has gone viral.

Take a look-

Earlier, speaking about coming from a humble background and working as a waitress on and off from the age of 16 to the age of 18 during an appearance on ‘Star Vs Food’, Nora had said, "It's very difficult to be a waitress. You have to have communication skills, personality, you have to be fast, you have to have a good memory. Sometimes, customers can be mean, so you have to be able to handle situations." "But yeah, it was a side hustle, it was a way I was making money on the side. I think it’s a culture that we have in Canada. Like, everybody has jobs. You go to school, you work at the same time,” she added.

Nora Fatehi's career began with ‘Bigg Boss’, and she has since been in several songs. Her tracks ‘Dilbar’ and ‘Garmi’ have gained a lot of attention. Nora was recently featured in the song ‘Chhod Denge’ before ‘Kusu Kusu’. Previously, the actress was seen in the song ‘Nach Meri Rani’. Nora was also seen in Ajay Devgan and Sonakshi Sinha’s film ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’.

For the unversed, Nora Fatehi recently appeared in Guru Randhawa's music video ‘Dance Meri Rani’. Everyone was taken aback by the two's smouldering chemistry. Nora Fatehi regally rocked the afro-queen avatar in the song, while Guru Randhawa looked elegant. Rashmi Virag wrote the song and Tanishk Bagchi composed the music. The amazing Bosco Leslie Martis curated, designed, and directed the video. Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa have collaborated on a song for the second time. They had previously collaborated on the music video for the song ‘Naach Meri Rani’.