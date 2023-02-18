Search icon
Nora Fatehi sets internet on fire with new dance video in sexy dress, watch

In the latest video, Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi can be seen dancing wearing an attractive silver dress which is covered in sequins and crystals.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 10:17 AM IST

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi is known for her bold fashion sense and the actress is quite active on social media. Nora Fatehi keeps on posting her hot and sexy videos and photos on Instagram and most of her videos and photos go viral on social media.

Now, Nora Fatehi has once again shared a video on Instagram and like always the video has gone viral. In the video, Nora can be seen wearing a dazzling sexy dress and she is looking simply stunning.

The video has grabbed the attention of Nora Fatehi’s fans and they are commenting about Nora’s latest look.

In the latest video, Nora Fatehi can be seen dancing wearing an attractive silver dress which is covered in sequins and crystals.

Watch the viral video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

Nora Fatehi captioned the video with only a diamond emoji. Shortly after Nora shared the video, her fans took to the comment section to express their love for the actress.

Nora Fatehi was recently in news for her dance video with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. It is to be noted that Nora and Akshay have joined hands for a dance video on ‘Kudiyee Ni Teri Vibe’ song from Akshay’s upcoming film Selfiee.

