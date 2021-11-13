Nora Fatehi sets internet on fire with her sexy belly dance, video goes VIRAL

Nora Fatehi, the Bollywood diva, has once again won hearts with her sizzling belly dance moves in the latest song 'Kusu Kusu' from the upcoming film 'Satyamev Jayate 2' starring John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar. She's now causing a stir on social media with her incredible dance moves in a new video.

Nora Fatehi may be seen wearing an orange-coloured outfit that is suitable for belly dancing in a brief video clip posted on Viral Bhayani's Instagram account. Zarah Khan, the singer of the song 'Kusu Kusu', is also seen putting her best foot forward with sexy moves and a gorgeous look.

Recently, In a short video clip posted on her Instagram handle, Nora Fatehi can be seen in a sweet girl next door look sporting a green salwar suit. Moments later, Nora transforms into a diva donning a white pre-draped saree teamed with a matching, embellished blouse. Soft curls, on-point makeup and the saree tied dangerously low, rounded off Nora Fatehi's look.

In the background, one could hear Nora's latest track 'Kusu Kusu' playing as the actress grooved to the track and showed off her sexy, envious body.

Meanwhile, Nora's dazzling dance moves in the Zahrah Khan and Dev Negi-crooned track 'Kusu Kusu,' which was released on November 10, have admirers praising her. Nora is seen dancing among flames while demonstrating her deadly belly dance moves in the foot-tapping tune.

Turning into the lucky charm for John Abraham, Nora Fatehi collaborated with the actor yet again after 'Dilbar', 'O Saki Saki' and 'Rock Tha Party'.