Nora Fatehi sets internet ablaze in sexy bodycon dress, designer Victoria Beckham reacts

Nora Fatehi/Instagram

Victoria Beckham recently gave Nora Fatehi a shout-out. The former pop singer who is now a fashion designer uploaded a photo of Nora wearing one of her designs and gushed over how beautiful she looked. For her appearance on the reality series Dance Deewane Juniors, where she works as a judge, Nora had donned the attire.

Nora shared pictures of her look on her Instagram account on Wednesday, and captioned it, "No one on the corner have swagga like us."

She was sporting a vivid orange bodycon dress with a slit and accessorised it with pointed heels, striking makeup, and a long, sleek braid. In the Instagram caption, she provided further information about her outfit and credited Victoria as the designer of the dress. Victoria left a remark on Nora's post with three red heart emojis as well.

Later, Victoria praised Nora's appearance on Instagram. Victoria reshared Nora's photos on her Instagram Stories and commented, "So stunning in VB body @norafatehi."





Together with Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pestonji, Nora co-judges Dance Deewane Juniors. With Dirty Little Secret, her third song as a singer, she recently made her directorial debut.



With the 2014 release of Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans, Nora Fatehi made her Bollywood film debut. She then made appearances in a number of well-known songs, including Kusu Kusu (Satyameva Jayate 2), Kamariya (Stree), Ek Toh Kum Zindagani (Marjaavaan), and Dilbar (Satyameva Jayate). Additionally, she co-starred in Bhuj: The Pride of India with Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha as well as Street Dancer 3D with Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.