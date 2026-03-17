Nora Fatehi, Sanjay Dutt's Sarke Chunar lyricist Raqueeb Alam says he has only translated Kannada song: 'I am feeling humiliated'

Following the huge backlash for Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi's song Sarke Chunar in pan-India film KD The Devil, its lyricist Raqueeb Alam said, "I have not written these lyrics. They were written by the film's director Prem in Kannada. When I was asked to write all this, I refused."

Songwriter Raqueeb Alam on Tuesday distanced himself from the raging controversy over the sexually explicit lyrics of Sarke Chunar from Sanjay Dutt's KD The Devil, saying the track was a translation from the original Kannada and he had initially refused to do it. The song, which has been the focus of outrage on social media and elsewhere, has now disappeared from the official YouTube page though it was played endlessly and shared on social media. The Kannada film, which will be dubbed in four languages, will release on April 30.

"I have not written these lyrics. They were written by the film's director Prem in Kannada. When I was asked to write all this, I refused, saying such songs won’t work, and will be censored too. They told me to only literally translate the Kannada version and give it to them. They will set it to the song’s meter," Alam told HT City. "At the end they say the entire song is about an alcohol bottle. But before that everything is so dirty. I had refused. Why would I need to write such songs?" he added.

Following the backlash, Alam said he was told by the film's team to write a "fresh version with clean lyrics". They are planning to release the song along with an apology note, he said while acknowledging that the lyrics contain double meaning. A video of the Hindi song, featuring Dutt and Nora Fatehi, was released on YouTube two days ago and quickly went viral for its shock value and lyrics that almost describe a sexual act. The song has come to the notice of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and there are plans to send a notice to YouTube since the film itself has not been released, a government source said.

Following the furore, the Hindi version can't be seen anymore on YouTube. However, the Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil versions are still available on the video sharing platform. Anand Audio has the music rights to the movie, which is backed KVN Productions. Alam further shared that he felt humiliated by the controversy. "When I write good songs, people don’t notice. I have written Chikiri Chikiri in Hindi for Ram Charan's upcoming film Peddi. All the songs of Pushpa in Hindi were written by me. I am feeling humiliated myself because of Sarke Chunar", the lyricist concluded.

Musician Armaan Malik and filmmaker Onir had also slammed the controversial song. "Wish I could unhear it. This showed up on my timeline and I had to replay it just to make sure I heard it right. Sad to see commercial songwriting hit a new low. I am genuinely at a loss of words," Malik wrote on X. Filmmaker Onir questioned why the song was not banned. "And the Censor board is busy with The naming of a film Ghooskhor Pandat. Strange country we are becoming...opposing Valentines Day celebration, interfaith marriage/celebration while ok with this rubbish," the director wrote on X.

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