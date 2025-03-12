After Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan is now rumoured to be dating Sreeleela. Watch how Nora Fatehi took a dig at his dating history at the IIFA Awards 2025.

Kartik Aaryan has often grabbed headlines due to his relationship rumours in Bollywood. While shooting for the 2019 comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh, it was reported that he is dating his co-star Ananya Panday. In 2020, Kartik was rumoured to be dating his Love Aaj Kal co-star Sara Ali Khan. Now, there are rumours that the Dhamaka actor is dating the south Indian actress Sreeleela, with whom he will be sharing screen space in Anurag Basu's upcoming untitled musical romantic drama.

As Kartik and Sreeleela's dating rumours gain momentum, Nora Fatehi roasted Aaryan over his relationship history at the recently concluded IIFA Awards 2025. During the event, when the actor was hosting the awards with the filmmaker-producer Karan Johar, the latter asked Nora about her relationship status. The actress shifted the focus to Kartik and asked him, "Koi hai is industry mein jisko aapne date nahi kiya hai? (Is there anyone in the industry you haven’t dated?)".

Nora's reply left the audiences in splits. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor tried to handle the situation as he said, "She is just asking a question." The video of this moment from the 25th edition of the IIFA Awards has gone viral on social media with netizens pointing out Sara Ali Khan's hilarious remark on Koffee With Karan, "My ex is everyone's ex."

Talking about Kartik and Sreeleela's untitled romantic drama, it is being produced by Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner. While the name of the film has still not been announced, it is believed that the project could be titled Aashiqui 3, taking the Aashiqui franchise forward.

The Anurag Basu directorial is slated to release in cinemas on Diwali this year. It will clash at the box office with Ayusmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Thama. The Aditya Sarpotdar-directed film is the next installment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe after Stree, Bhediya, Munjya, and Stree 2.